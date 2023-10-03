Air Force, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Omaha comprise field for 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament to be played in Las Vegas

Minnesota will host the 2024 men’s Ice Breaker Tournament at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Air Force, Massachusetts and Omaha will also compete in the event, scheduled for Oct. 11-12, 2024.

“Las Vegas hosting the 2024 Ice Breaker is another example of the impressive growth of hockey, and particularly college hockey, in our country,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee in a statement. “It is important to continue showcasing NCAA hockey to newer audiences whenever possible.”

The Ice Breaker Tournament, which began in 1997, traditionally marks the beginning of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey season. The event brings together four teams, typically from different conferences, and is administered by College Hockey Inc. on behalf of the Hockey Commissioners Association.

Minnesota previously hosted the tournament at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis in 2013 and 1998.

“We are excited to participate in the 2024 Ice Breaker and take our team to Las Vegas,” said Tom McGinnis, senior associate athletics director at Minnesota. “We look forward to an incredible event and appreciate the opportunity to provide unique experiences like this to our student-athletes.”

“The development of the game through USA Hockey has never been stronger, and this event will showcase that yet again,” added Minnesota coach Bob Motzko. “Vegas is quickly becoming a hockey hotbed, and we’re excited to be bringing college hockey to the city.”

While it’s the first time the Ice Breaker will be played in Las Vegas, the city and Orleans Arena recently showcased NCAA Division I men’s hockey in 2018 when Minnesota faced North Dakota in front of a capacity crowd in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

“Las Vegas has become a standout hockey destination, from winning the Stanley Cup in 2023 to now hosting these prestigious programs in the Ice Breaker Tournament in 2024,” said Steve Hill, president/CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “We look forward to providing a world-class experience for the student-athletes, their families, friends and fans.”

“We are excited to offer a truly unique experience for the players, staffs, families, friends and fans,” added Sports Nevada USA CEO Jon Killoran. “A full-service entertainment resort and arena await our Ice Breaker attendees, just a few minutes away from the iconic Las Vegas Strip.”

Tickets for the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament go on sale Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Visit the Orleans Arena website for more information or to purchase tickets.