Potsdam promotes former assistant Cook to women’s hockey head coach, names Boots assistant coach

Potsdam has announced that Olivia Cook has been promoted to be the Bears women’s hockey head coach.

Cook, who served as assistant coach last season, replaces Greg Haney, who left for Elmira.

In addition, Tyren Boots has been named an assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled Olivia has accepted our offer to join our staff in a full-time capacity,” said Potsdam director of athletics Mark Misiak in a statement. “I truly believe we have one of the best young coaches in women’s ice hockey at the helm of our program. She will be an incredible mentor and role model for our student-athletes.”

Last season, Cook helped the Bears to an 11-14-0 record and forward Kaylee Merrill became the program’s first ever All-American.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with our student-athletes this season,” said Cook. “I was raised 45 minutes north of Potsdam on the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne. To be able to coach at this level, for a beautiful institution like Potsdam that’s so close to home, is such an honor and a dream come true. We have an electric group of hockey players who pride themselves on their character, work ethic and commitment to elevate the program’s level of play. I’m excited to see us compete this season.”

Cook, a Salmon River graduate, played 89 games for Cornell, helping the Big Red to three Ivy League titles, two ECAC championships, two Frozen Four appearances and multiple top-5 rankings.

Cook served as Salmon River girls varsity hockey head coach for four seasons, guiding the Shamrocks to the New York state finals during the 2017-18 campaign. Cook has also worked with many teams in the Cornwall Girls Minor Hockey Association over the last decade.

In addition to her extensive coaching experience, Cook brings a unique appreciation for sport as a medium for building mindfulness, healthy lifestyles and community. Prior to coming to Potsdam, Cook served as the lead instructor for ActivNation in Waswanipi, Quebec, cultivating healthy routines, communication and social relationships with Cree youth to encourage fitness and overall wellness. She also worked as an instructor for First Assist, a charity working with Indigenous youth in communities across the country.

Off the ice, Cook has been a longtime leader in healthy lifestyle education in her many roles as diabetes prevention educator, community activity coordinator, mindfulness instructor, and alcoholism/chemical dependency prevention educator.

On campus, Cook is studying Public Health and is a member of Potsdam’s Native American Student Association, which aims to provide support for and increase visibility for Indigenous students on campus. Cook is passionate about growing the game of hockey for female athletes and Indigenous youth through an emphasis on mind-body connection. As head coach, Cook prioritizes both the competitive demands and aims of the program and the overall well-being of players as individuals, students, teammates and community members.

Cook is the program’s third head coach since it was restarted in 2007. Jay Green coached the Bears from 2007 to 2020. Haney followed from 2020 to 2023.

Boots, a native of the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and a Salmon River High School standout, spent over four seasons competing in the Central Canadian Hockey League and CCHL 2.

Boots was a two-sport athlete at Marian. He was a forward for the Sabres’ perennially ranked ACHA Division II hockey program, making two national tournament appearances. In his four seasons, Boots scored 34 goals and assisted on 56 others for 90 points in 79 games. As a midfielder for the Sabres lacrosse team, he had eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 32 games along with 46 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers.

As a coach, Boots has worked with youth teams in the Cornwall Minor Hockey Association, including the Cornwall Typhoons. He also briefly worked with the Akwesasne Storm Minor Lacrosse Association as a strength and conditioning coach. Though just beginning his collegiate coaching career, he expects his experience as a player will transfer naturally to being behind the bench.

After graduating from Marian in 2022, Boots spent the last year working for Spirit North in British Columbia. The nonprofit is a “charitable organization that uses land-based activities to improve the health and well-being of Indigenous youth, empowering them to become unstoppable in sport, school and life.”

After a year in the Pacific Northwest, Boots is happy to be back in the North Country. Still working in the world of sport in wellness under Spirit North and Iakwa’shatste Youth Fitness within the communities of Akwesasne.

“It’s big to be home and have this opportunity,” said Boots. “This is a full circle moment coming to Potsdam, I have experienced being here as an athlete and now as a coach. I’m extremely grateful for head coach Olivia Cook for bringing me on to join the team. I know we will be a tremendous pair behind the bench. Looking forward to seeing the success Potsdam women’s hockey will have this year.”