Augustana assistant hockey coach Demers stepping away for several weeks to recover from brain surgery

Augustana assistant coach Chad Demers will step away from the Vikings bench for several weeks while recovering from brain surgery.

Demers was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma in 2018 and has undergone various treatments over the past five-plus years.

A recent scan showed a recurrence of a cancerous tumor requiring surgery early next week.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Demers and his family as he continues his fight,” Augustana head coach Garrett Raboin said. “His perspective and approach to every day are nothing short of incredible and he continues to serve as an inspiration to us all.

“We can’t wait for him to return to his Augustana hockey family soon.”