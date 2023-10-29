Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Oct. 26-28

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Oct. 23 fared in games over the weekend of Oct. 26-28.

No. 1 Minnesota (3-3-0)

10/26/2023 – No. 14 Wisconsin 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 2

10/27/2023 – No. 14 Wisconsin 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 2

No. 2 Denver (4-1-1)

10/27/2023 – Augustana 5 at No. 2 Denver 5 (OT)

10/28/2023 – Air Force 0 at No. 2 Denver 4

No. 3 Boston College (5-1-0)

10/26/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 4 at No. 3 Boston College 6

10/27/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 1 at No. 3 Boston College 5

No. 4 North Dakota (4-1-1)

10/27/2023 – RV Minnesota State 2 at No. 4 North Dakota 6

10/28/2023 – RV Minnesota State 2 at No. 4 North Dakota 2 (OT)

No. 5 Quinnipiac (4-3-0)

10/27/2023 – RV Maine 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 1 (OT)

10/28/2023 – RV Maine 1 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 4

No. 6 Michigan (5-2-1)

10/27/2023 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 6 Michigan 9

10/28/2023 – Lindenwood 1 at No. 6 Michigan 10

No. 7 Providence (5-1-1)

10/27/2023 – Vermont 1 at No. 7 Providence 4

10/28/2023 – Vermont 2 at No. 7 Providence 2 (OT)

No. 8 Michigan State (5-3-0)

10/26/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 4 at No. 3 Boston College 6

10/27/2023 – No. 8 Michigan State 1 at No. 3 Boston College 5

No. 9 Boston University (3-2-1)

10/27/2023 – No. 19 Massachusetts 2 at No. 9 Boston University 5

10/28/2023 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 19 Massachusetts 3 (OT)

No. 10 Western Michigan (3-0-1)

Did not play.

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (3-2-2)

10/27/2023 – No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 12 Cornell 4

10/28/2023 – No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 12 Cornell 3

No. 12 Cornell (2-0-0)

10/27/2023 – No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 12 Cornell 4

10/28/2023 – No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 0 at No. 12 Cornell 3

No. 13 Arizona State (4-1-1)

10/27/2023 – No. 13 Arizona State 4 at Miami 5 (OT)

10/28/2023 – No. 13 Arizona State 1 at Miami 1 (OT)

No. 14 Wisconsin (7-1-0)

10/26/2023 – No. 14 Wisconsin 5 at No. 1 Minnesota 2

10/27/2023 – No. 14 Wisconsin 3 at No. 1 Minnesota 2

No. 15 Penn State (5-2-0)

10/26/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 1 at No. 15 Penn State 2

10/27/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 6 at No. 15 Penn State 5

No. 16 Ohio State (3-1-3)

10/27/2023 – No. 16 Ohio State 2 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (OT)

10/28/2023 – No. 16 Ohio State 4 at No. 20 Omaha 0

No. 17 Harvard (0-0-1)

10/27/2023 – No. 17 Harvard 1 at Dartmouth 1 (OT)

No. 18 Northeastern (2-2-0)

10/26/2023 – No. 18 Northeastern 1 at RV New Hampshire 4

10/28/2023 – RV Merrimack 4 at No. 18 Northeastern 1

No. 19 Massachusetts (4-2-1)

10/27/2023 – No. 19 Massachusetts 2 at No. 9 Boston University 5

10/28/2023 – No. 9 Boston University 3 at No. 19 Massachusetts 3 (OT)

No. 20 Omaha (2-1-1)

10/27/2023 – No. 16 Ohio State 2 at No. 20 Omaha 2 (OT)

10/28/2023 – No. 16 Ohio State 4 at No. 20 Omaha 0

RV = Received Votes