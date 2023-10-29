Former Minnesota Duluth hockey standout Johnson passes away at 29 after on-ice accident during EIHL game

Adam Johnson, a two-year Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey letterman and alternate captain, passed away Oct. 28 at the age of 29.

Johnson was injured in a game in the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League, getting inadvertently hit in the neck by a skate blade.

“We are deeply devastated to learn last evening of the passing of Adam Johnson,” said the UMD men’s hockey staff in a statement. “Adam was loved and admired by his teammates, coaches, and staff. As talented as he was on the ice, he was even a better person. Adam remained connected to the program, and for our time with him we are eternally grateful. Adam, we love you, we will miss you.”

A native of Hibbing, Minn., Johnson enjoyed a breakout season for UMD in 2016-17, ranking second among all Bulldogs in goals (18), points (37) and shots (133) — all career bests — while scoring a team-high seven times on the power play. The most notable of those advantage scores came in overtime in UMD’s 3-2 triumph over Boston University for the NCAA West Regional title.

Johnson helped lead UMD to its first NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship in March of 2017 by pacing the team with five points (one goal and four assists) and was crucial in the Bulldogs’ NCAA runner-up finish later that month to Denver in Chicago.

For his career, Johnson skated in 81 of 82 games after joining the Bulldog program in 2015-16 and had 55 points (24 goals, 31 assists). He was also a two-time NCHC all-academic team selection.

After he signed a two-year contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017 to forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility, Johnson played 13 games with the Penguins between 2018 and 2020 and recorded a goal and three assists for four career points.

Most recently, Johnson was playing in his seventh season of professional hockey and first with Nottingham in the EIHL after having played in Germany last season.