FRIDAY ROUNDUP: B1G upsets as No. 11 Michigan State takes down No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 17 Notre Dame stifles No. 6 Minnesota; No. 4 BC hangs on in OT; No. 7 QU pots eight vs. No. 10 Cornell

The curse on No. 1 strikes again as Wisconsin, playing its first game as the nation’s top team, fell 4-2 at Michigan State.

The Spartans never trailed as Nicholas Muller gave them the lead late in the first. After Wisconsin scored to tie the game at 7:41 of the second on a tally by Owen Lindmark, Michigan State exploded late in the frame.

Joey Larson’s fifth goal of the season gave the Spartans a 2-1 lead at 15:31. Tanner Kelly then netted the eventual game-winner less than three-and-a-half minutes later.

Three looks at MSU's third goal of the night – what an effort by Tanner Kelly! pic.twitter.com/rVju7WjI4P — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 18, 2023

Sawyer Scholl pulled the top-ranked Badgers within a goal at 8:16 of the third, but the Michigan State defense clamped down from there. Jeremy Davidson’s empty-net goal iced the game with 1:52 remaining.

Four teams have held the number one spot in the USCHO.com poll this season. All four have lost a game within three games of attaining that top national ranking.

No. 17 Notre Dame 4, No. 6 Minnesota 2

Drew Bavaro’s fourth goal of the season at 3:30 of the third broke a 2-2 deadlock and Landon Slaggert added a late empty-net goal as Notre Dame, despite being heavily outshot, upset Minnesota on the road, 4-2.

Boot ➡️ Tape ➡️ Twine@BavaroDrew's fourth of the year gave us the 3-2 lead at 3:30 of the third period!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/SeBvWCFfyC — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 18, 2023

Minnesota jumped ahead early on Rhett Pitlick’s goal 10:10 of the first, but Notre Dame had an answer 1:58 later when Grant Silanoff tallied to even the game at 1.

Notre Dame never trailed from there and has now won three straight games and are unbeaten in seven (5-0-2) and now sit at 7-3-2 on the season.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 8, No. 10 Cornell 4

When Quinnipiac and Cornell get together, goals are typically difficult to find. But an offensive explosion for defending national champion Quinnipiac helped account for the highest scoring game between the Bobcats and Big Red in the 50 total meetings between the pair, and 8-4 win for the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac jumped to a 3-0 lead early, fought off a second period charge by Cornell and then scored the game’s final three goals to put the game away.

Collin Graf scored two goals and an assist, while Jayden Lee added a goal and three assists for the Bobcats. Dalton Bancroft paced the Cornell offense with two goals and an assist.

In each of the last nine games between these two teams, the combined number of goals was six or less in every game.

No. 8 Boston University 3, No. 9 Maine 2

Two one-time perennial powerhouses in Hockey East met on Friday with both ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2012 as Boston University outlasted Maine, 3-2, at Agganis Arena.

Though Maine scored 14 seconds into the contest on a goal by Thomas Freel, BU had the answer quickly – and over the next 30 minutes.

Macklin Celebrini notched his fifth goal and 15th point in game number 10 of his rookie campaign just 1:41 after Freel’s opener.

Ryan Greene tipped home a goal on the power play at 5:09 of the second and Tom Willander threaded a needle from the point on another man advantage 2:44 later.

Next up is Tom Willander's wicked wrister for his first goal in front of the home fans! Watch on ESPN+ https://t.co/00bXllyctB@hockey_east | @espn | @NESN pic.twitter.com/2LHj4vOdOE — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 18, 2023

BU scored three times in five attempts with the man advantage.

Freel tallied with 10:58 remaining and Maine tried to push late, outshooting BU 10-2 in the final frame. But BU net minder Mathieu Caron was strong, finishing the game with 29 saves.

No. 4 Boston College 5, Connecticut 4 (OT)

Last week’s top team, Boston College, survived a scare at home from a feisty Connecticut team as Cutter Gauthier scored the tying and game-winning goals to lead the Eagles to a 5-4 victory.

Chase Bradley scored twice in the second period to draw the Huskies even after they fell behind 3-1 early.

Jake Flynn’s goal with 4:55 left in the middle frame game the Huskies a lead that lasted until Gauthier tied the game on the power play with 13:44 left.

As the seconds ticked down and BC pressed, a puck floated from behind the net to Gauthier wide open in the slot that he netted for his second overtime game-winner of the season.

No. 12 St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota Duluth 1

St. Cloud State fought off a feisty Minnesota Duluth team as Joe Molenaar broke a 1-1 tie with 2:19 remaining pacing the Huskies to a 2-1 win over the Bulldogs.

A scoreless game for nearly two periods, St. Cloud took the lead with 2:14 left in the second on Jack Reimann’s goal.

Matthew Perkins found the equalizer for Minnesota Duluth at 10:23 of the third on a major power play before Molenaar scored his seventh goal of the season for the winner.

St. Cloud State has posted five straight wins, all in NCHC play, after beginning the season 2-4-0.