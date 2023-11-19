Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Nov. 16-19

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. 13 fared in games over the weekend of Nov. 16-19.

No. 1 Wisconsin (9-3-0)

11/17/2023 – No. 1 Wisconsin 2 at No. 11 Michigan State 4

11/18/2023 – No. 1 Wisconsin 2 at No. 11 Michigan State 3

No. 2 North Dakota (9-2-1)

11/17/2023 – Miami 4 at No. 2 North Dakota 6

11/18/2023 – Miami 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 5

No. 3 Denver (8-3-1)

11/17/2023 – RV Omaha 4 at No. 3 Denver 8

11/19/2023 – RV Omaha 4 at No. 3 Denver 3

No. 4 Boston College (9-2-1)

11/17/2023 – Connecticut 4 at No. 4 Boston College 5 (OT)

11/18/2023 – No. 4 Boston College 3 at Connecticut 0

No. 5 Providence (8-3-2)

11/16/2023 – No. 15 Massachusetts 3 at No. 5 Providence 2

11/18/2023 – No. 5 Providence 1 at No. 15 Massachusetts 2 (OT)

No. 6 Minnesota (6-4-2)

11/17/2023 – No. 17 Notre Dame 4 at No. 6 Minnesota 2

11/18/2023 – No. 17 Notre Dame 1 at No. 6 Minnesota 4

No. 7 Quinnipiac (9-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 10 Cornell 4 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 8

11/18/2023 – Colgate 4 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 7

No. 8 Boston University (8-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 9 Maine 2 at No. 8 Boston University 3

11/18/2023 – No. 9 Maine 4 at No. 8 Boston University 5

No. 9 Maine (6-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 9 Maine 2 at No. 8 Boston University 3

11/18/2023 – No. 9 Maine 4 at No. 8 Boston University 5

No. 10 Cornell (4-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 10 Cornell 4 at No. 7 Quinnipiac 8

11/18/2023 – No. 10 Cornell 1 at RV Princeton 2 (OT)

No. 11 Michigan State (10-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 1 Wisconsin 2 at No. 11 Michigan State 4

11/18/2023 – No. 1 Wisconsin 2 at No. 11 Michigan State 3

No. 12 Michigan (6-6-2)

11/17/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 4 at No. 12 Michigan 6

11/18/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 5 at No. 12 Michigan 3

No. 13 New Hampshire (6-2-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 13 New Hampshire 4 at Northeastern 2

11/18/2023 – Northeastern 0 at No. 13 New Hampshire 4

No. 14 Arizona State (9-2-1)

11/17/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 3 at No. 14 Arizona State 4

11/19/2023 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 14 Arizona State 3

No. 15 Massachusetts (8-3-1)

11/16/2023 – No. 15 Massachusetts 3 at No. 5 Providence 2

11/18/2023 – No. 5 Providence 1 at No. 15 Massachusetts 2 (OT)

No. 16 Western Michigan (6-3-1)

11/17/2023 – No. 16 Western Michigan 3 at RV Colorado College 1

11/18/2023 – No. 16 Western Michigan 4 at RV Colorado College 0

No. 17 Notre Dame (7-4-2)

11/17/2023 – No. 17 Notre Dame 4 at No. 6 Minnesota 2

11/18/2023 – No. 17 Notre Dame 1 at No. 6 Minnesota 4

No. 18 Penn State (6-4-3)

11/17/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 4 at No. 12 Michigan 6

11/18/2023 – No. 18 Penn State 5 at No. 12 Michigan 3

No. 19 St. Cloud State (8-4-0)

11/17/2023 – RV Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 19 St. Cloud State 2

11/18/2023 – RV Minnesota Duluth 5 at No. 19 St. Cloud State 6

No. 20 RIT (7-3-0)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes