Cornell’s Daniel, Penn State’s Retrum, LIU’s Holm garner HCA women’s November monthly awards

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its national women’s monthly award winners for November.

Cornell graduate forward Izzy Daniel is the player of the month, while Penn State freshman forward Stella Retrum is the rookie of the month and LIU junior goalie Tindra Holm is the goaltender of the month.

Daniel followed a 17-point October with a 16-point November — six goals and 10 assists in eight games, good for a two points per game average.

Retrum was the CHA’s rookie of the week three times in November. She went for 5-6-11 in six games, good for 1.83 points per game.

Holm averaged 33 saves per game in a 6-0-0 month and put up an 0.82 GAA and a .975 save percentage.