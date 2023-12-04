North Dakota gets 33 first-place votes in Dec. 4 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, takes over top ranking

With 33 first-place votes this week, North Dakota is the new No. 1-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, moving up one spot in the rankings.

Last week’s No. 1 team, Boston College, falls to No. 2, picking up four first-place votes.

Boston University is up one to No. 3, getting eight first-place votes, while Denver moves down one to No. 4, garnering two first-place votes. Quinnipiac stays at No. 5, collecting the remaining three first-place votes this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Dec. 4, 2023

Wisconsin holds steady at No. 6, Michigan State is up one to No. 7, Maine jumps up three spots to sit eighth, Providence stays No. 9, and Minnesota falls three places to No. 10.

Unranked last week, Notre Dame is back this week at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.