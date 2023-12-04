Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap December 5, 2023

(10) St. Cloud State at (1) Ohio State

SCSU went into Columbus and did what no other team has been able to accomplish this season – defeat Ohio State at home. It was the Huskies’ first win over OSU since 2017. The Buckeyes came out firing, outshooting St. Cloud 21-6 in the first (and 46-15 overall). Makenna Webster scored for OSU midway through the first and from there, Sanni Ahola was unbeatable. St. Cloud took advantage on special teams, scoring twice on the power play in three opportunities. First, CC Bowlby tied the game just four seconds into the player advantage as she redirected a puck in at the far post on a pass from Katie Kaufman. Six minutes later, Greta Henderson found the perfect time to score her first career goal as she put pressure on the net as Laura Zimmerman shot and was in the right place to put the puck in the net when the rebound left it sitting in the crease. St. Cloud killed two third-period penalties to hold on to the lead and get the win. The second game started close again, as goals by Cayla Barnes and Zimmerman had the game tied 1-1 at the first intermission. A nine minute stretch in the second period put the game out of reach as Olivia Mobley scored twice and Jennifer Gardiner and Kiara Zanon each added a tally to make it 5-1 Ohio State. Joy Dunne added a power play goal for Ohio State before Taylor Lind scored on the advantage for St. Cloud to make it 6-2, but OSU skated away with the win and weekend split.

(6) Minnesota Duluth at (2) Wisconsin

Minnesota Duluth’s tough defense and a bit of a disconnect between the Badgers meant Wisconsin had a slow start on Saturday. But Kelly Gorbatenko scored early in the second and that seemed to shake off some of the rust for UW. Britta Curl gave the Badgers a 2-0 lead in the final minute of the second period and Lacey Eden’s sharp angle put back late in the third gave Wisconsin a 3-0 win. On Sunday, the teams skated to more than 40 minutes of scoreless hockey before UMD took advantage of a juicy rebound to go up 1-0 on a goal from Clara Van Wieren. Four minutes later, Mannon McMahon put another rebound away to extend the lead to 2-0. Cassie Hall cut the lead to 2-1, but the Badgers struggled to pull even. Jenna Lawry made it a 3-1 lead for the Bulldogs with about five to play. Wisconsin finally connected on the type of play they’d been trying to make happen all game with 3.7 seconds left on the clock to make it 3-2, but ran out of time to do more and UMD took the win. The Badgers were 0-for-6 on the PP on Sunday and 0-for-8 on the weekend.

Bemidji State at (3) Minnesota

The start of Friday’s game was promising for Bemidji as Talya Hendrickson had them up 1-0 midway through the frame. Unfortunately for them, they were playing against Abbey Murphy and she chose to remind them early and often this weekend. Her first goal of the series took her from the neutral zone to the net quickly where she faked the goalie and scored easily to make it 1-1. The Gophers then put the game out of reach with a six-goal second period. Audrey Wethington, Murphy (on the power play), Emma Kreisz, Josefin Bouveng, Lauren O’Hara and Ava Lindsay each lit the lamp to make it 7-1 Minnesota. It was O’Hara’s first collegiate goal. Kate Johnson pulled another back for the Beavers, but Lindsay and O’Hara scored in the final two minutes to close out the 9-1 win. On Saturday, the Gophers put the pressure on right away. Sadie Lindsay scored her first career goal nine minutes in and that opened the floodgates. Bouveng, Ava Lindsay, Peyton Hemp and Nelli Laitinen each scored to make it 5-0 at the first intermission. Murphy scored twice in the second, with a power play goal from Hemp in between to make it 8-0 at the second break. Ella Huber’s goal in the third pushed it to 9-0 before Genevieve Hendrickson broke up the shutout to get Bemidji on the board and make it 9-1.

(5) Clarkson at Dartmouth

Darcie Lappan’s hat trick led Clarkson in a 5-0 win on Friday. Cherkowski and Lappan scored on the power play in the first. Lappan assisted on Sena Catterall’s goal in the second after scoring her own second goal. Then she closed out the scoring in the third.

(5) Clarkson at Harvard

There were nine different goal-scorers in Clarkson’s 9-1 win over Harvard on Saturday, their highest goal total in nearly six years. Baylee Kirwan, Brooke McQuigge and Dominique Petrie had the Golden Knights up 3-0 early in the second. Harvard scored their goal thanks to Shannon Hollands to make it 3-1, but it was all Clarkson from there. Darcie Lappan, Alexie Guay, Keira Hurry, Laurence Frenette, Bridget Stevenson and Rebecca Morissette closed out the game with six unanswered.

Union at (7) Quinnipiac

Emerson Jarvis picked up a rebound and wrapped it around the back of the net to open the scoring for the Bobcats late in the first and give them a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Kahlen Lamarche extended the lead to 2-0 in the second after Kate Reilly took the puck the length of the ice. Riley Walsh cut the lead to 2-1 before the second intermission. In the third, Jess Schryver called game, scoring off a turnover early and putting away a rebound late to secure the 4-1 win for Quinnipiac.

RPI at (7) Quinnipiac

Madison Chantler scored early in the game to give Quinnipiac the lead. Maddy Samoskevich’s power play goal late in the first gave the Bobcats a 2-0 lead at intermission. Meagan Byrum pulled one back for RPI to make it a 2-1 game, but a minute later Veronica Bac made sure Quinnipiac had that two goal lead once again. Emerson Jarvis made it 4-1 before the second break. Nina Christof added a power play goal for the Engineers as the game wound down, but Quinnipiac took a 4-2 win.

(8) St. Lawrence at Harvard

Harvard goalie Alex Pellicci made 52 saves as St. Lawrence outshot the Crimson 52-19. The Saints were stymied and Gwynn Lapp scored in the final minute of overtime to give Harvard the 1-0 win.

(8) St. Lawrence at Dartmouth

The Saints’ special teams were on a tear to start this game, scoring twice on the power play and once shorthanded to give them a 3-0 lead before 10 minutes had elapsed. Julia Gosling had the shorthander and Abby Hustler scored both the extra attacker tallies. Dartmouth responded in the second half of the opening frame, with goals from Hamilton Doster and Tiffany Hill, both of which had a single assist from Mia Buonarosa. Gosling scored early in the second to make it 4-2 St. Lawrence, but the Big Green were once again able to respond, this time with a Shae Messner goal. Hustler completed a hat trick in the third and Anna Segedi’s power play goal pushed the Saints lead to 6-3. Dartmouth had a late push, with goals from Laura Fuoco and Ally Dixon, but they ran out of time to complete a comeback as St. Lawrence took the 6-5 win.

Merrimack at (11) Connecticut

After an even, back and forth first period, the teams traded power plays and Merrimack took a 1-0 lead thanks to an extra-attacker goal from Sophie McKinley. Connecticut responded quickly as Brianna Ware scored after wrapping around the net less than a minute later. Neither team was able to figure it out in regulation. In overtime, Coryn Tormala fed Camryn Wong and the Huskies took a 2-1 win.

(11) Connecticut at (15) Boston College

Sammy Smigliani continued her scoring touch on Saturday, putting BC up 1-0 heading into the first intermission. Katie Pyne’s breakaway goal in the second put the Eagles ahead 2-0 as the third began. Riley Grimley used some deft stickhandling to put the puck in the net early in the second to cut the lead for Connecticut and make it 2-1. The Huskies pulled their goalie in the waning minutes and Jada Habisch scored the equalizer with 35 seconds left in regulation. Overtime could not find a winner and the teams ended up with a 2-2 tie.

RPI at (12) Princeton

Sarah Fillier and Sarah Paul each scored twice and Emma Kee and Issy Wunder each added a goal to lead Princeton to a 6-0 win on Friday.

Union at (12) Princeton

Union goalie Sophie Matsoukas seems to have Princeton’s number as the Garnet Charger netminder has stopped more than 40 shots from the Tigers in all three of her career starts against them. Saturday was no exception, as she made 44 saves and kept Princeton at bay after Jane Kuehl’s goal 2:55 into the game. Princeton outshot Union 67-50 overall and 45-24 on goal, but Union found an equalizer midway through the second on a goal from Riley Walsh to tie the game at 1-1 and that’s how the game ended.

(13) Vermont at Maine

Mira Seregely snapped a gorgeous shot that deflected in to give Maine the lead midway through the first. Rahel Enzler scored on a breakaway backhander to give the Black Bears a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. Lara Beecher went bar down to Cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second. But Maine responded by turning a neutral zone turnover into a breakaway that Enzler put away to make it 3-1. Kaylee Lewis scored at the last possible portion of a second, 19:59.9, to make it 3-2 but Maine took the win.

(13) Vermont at New Hampshire

The Catamounts outshot the Wildcats 25-15, but could not break down UNH’s defense to find the back of the net. Nicole Kelly scored on a diving shot with just two minutes left in regulation to give New Hampshire the 1-0 win.

Brown at (14) Yale

Elle Hartje cleaned up her own rebound to put Yale on the board first on Saturday. Anna Shelden responded for Brown to tie the game 1-1 with about six minutes left in the first. Ray Jordan’s sweet top shelf wrister on the power play gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Stephanie Stainton made it 3-1 early in the second and Yale held out for the win. In game two of the series, the Bulldogs leapt out to a 3-0 lead in the first part of the period and did not look back. Julia Simon, Anna Bargman and Gracie Gilkyson each lit the lamp. Cassidy Piersiak broke the stalemate a few minutes later to send the teams to the locker room with Yale up 3-1. In the second, Jade Iginla cut the lead to 3-2, but the Bears could not come up with the equalizer. Sylvia Bojarski added an empty-netter to close out the game and secure the 4-2 win.

(15) Boston College at Providence



The Friars outshot BC 34-25 but the Eagles made their shots count and skated away with a 5-1 win on Friday. They did it with a goal from Sammy Smigliani followed by a goal from Caroline Goffredo twice and a lamp-lighter from Gabby Roy sandwiched in between. Grace Shirley ruined the shutout midway through the third, but Providence couldn’t muster more and Boston College took the win.