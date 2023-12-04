Denver’s Buium, Lake Superior State’s Westcott, Penn State’s Fink, AIC’s Wallstrom take home November monthly honors from HCA

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its national men’s monthly award winners for November.

Denver freshman defenseman Zeev Buium and Lake Superior State senior forward Jared Westcott are co-players of the month, while Penn State forward Aiden Fink is the rookie of the month and AIC freshman goalie Nils Wallstrom is the goaltender of the month.

Buium led all NCHC players with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight games and became the first freshman defenseman ever to earn NCHC player of the month honors.

Westcott led all CCHA skaters in goals (7) and points (14) with his line of 7-7-14 in eight games.

Fink went for 8-6-14 in eight games for the Nittany Lions, averaging a goal per game and 1.75 points per game.

Wallstrom went 7-1-0 with a 1.38 GAA and a .947 percentage, allowing two or fewer goals in each game.