Derek Schooley and Ed Trefzger are joined by guest host Dan Rubin to discuss the results of the weekend and the news of the week on the December 4, 2023 edition of USCHO Weekend Review.
- The marquee series of the weekend – No. 2 North Dakota at No. 3 Denver – delivered
- Boston University jumps to second in the PairWise with a weekend sweep of Merrimack
- Quinnipiac continues to roll in a down year in the ECAC
- Wisconsin is back on track
- Maine is third in the PairWise at 8-3-1
- Western Michigan improved to 10-3-1 and is inside the PairWise bubble
- Alaska is up to 21st in the PairWise after sweeping Alaska Anchorage
- A milestone at Notre Dame for Jeff Jackson
