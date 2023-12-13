D-III Women’s East Week 7 Recap: East-West Classic, The Roos make program history, & a top-10 matchup in Hamilton!

What a weekend out east, we saw a team get their first ever ranked-win, the Norwich East-West Classic had a first-timer winner, and to add to all that, we had a top-ten matchup in Clinton, NY. Here’s your weekly review from the east!

Norwich East-West Classic – Kreitzberg Arena – Northfield, VT

One of the best annual tournaments there is, always showing us great hockey with constant top-five/ten matchups. This year it was a little less west and more east, but nonetheless, many close games and a first-time winner, who happened to be the host! The teams involved this year were #4 Plattsburgh, #11 Elmira, #12 Norwich, & #14 Nazareth.

#4 Plattsburgh vs #12 Norwich – Semifinals (Norwich 2-1 OT)

Earlier this year, Norwich handed Plattsburgh their only blemish this season, a 2-2 tie in Plattsburgh. This time, Norwich gave them another blemish, defeating them 2-1 in OT for the Cardinals’ first loss this season, sending the Cadets to the championship game vs the winner of Elmira/Nazareth.

This game was low scoring and low activity in terms of shots, Plattsburgh leading in that category 26-20. Only three penalties committed during this game, all on Norwich, one minor in each period.

The scoring didn’t come until the 2nd period when the Cardinals took the 1-0 lead, Ciara Wall scored late in the period at 16:47 to put the Cards up 1-0 headed into the 3rd period.

In the 3rd period, less than five minutes in (4:53), Breanna Ricker tied it up for the Cadets, which would hold up as their lone regulation goal until overtime approached. In overtime, Neris Archambeault scored the winner a quick 1:17 into the extra frame, sending Norwich to the championship game.

Leocadia Clark made 25 saves in the victory.

#11 Elmira vs #14 Nazareth – Semifinals (Elmira 2-1)

These two are recently familiar faces, they’ve seen each other in the NCAA tournament before, Elmira held an 8-1-0 overall record against them before this game.

In this game, Elmira outshot Nazareth 30-17, while Nazareth led in penalties, committing six for 12 minutes, Elmira had three for six.

This game, like the last, was a low-scoring game, no goals came in the opening period. Not until 6:19 into the 2nd period when Sabrina Shvartsman put the Soaring Eagles up 1-0, which remained the only goal until the 3rd period.

Elmira then doubled the lead a rapid 40 seconds into the 3rd (00:40), Emma Bradbury scored, which turned out to be the game-winning-goal, as Nazareth’s Ingrid Holstad scored at 10:05 of the 3rd, but it wasn’t enough. Elmira took this one 2-1 to face a common NEHC opponent Norwich in the championship. These two may face each other four times this season, two regular season games, once in this tournament, then again if they make it to the NEHC conference championship.

Plattsburgh vs Nazareth – Consolation (Plattsburgh 1-0)

On the scoresheet, this game was teetering on boredom, however, if you like defensive hockey, this one was for you!

There weren’t any goals scored in the first three periods, so we needed some 3v3 overtime to break the seal. Plattsburgh’s star freshman Zsofia Pazmandi scored the winner with less than two minutes remaining in overtime (3:15) to give the Cardinals a win and avoid going winless on the weekend. Pazmandi has 10 points through 10 games, (8G, 2A), she also has had 3 points this year for Hungary’s International team.

Norwich vs Elmira – Championship (Norwich 2-1 OT)

These two-love playing in big games, whether it’s an NEHC title game, or the East-West Classic title game, the games between these two are always stellar.

In this one, Elmira doubled Norwich’s shots, leading 31-15, penalties were four for eight on Elmira, two for four on Norwich.

The Cadets would take the early lead in this one, Marja Linzbichler scoring with less than seven minutes left in the opening period (14:01). Norwich entered the 3rd period with a 1-0 lead, which held all the way until 15:59 of the 3rd period, Mandy McCarrick tied it up for the Soaring Eagles, sending the game to overtime.

It all came down to the final minute of overtime, at 4:06.5, Lauren Tuzik scored the winner for Norwich, giving them their first-ever home tournament championship victory. That stat says it all about the tournament, instead of inviting opponents that were of lesser-ability, they year-after-year invite top-competition, creating an excellent event.

Goaltender Leocadia Clark had another stellar performance, making 30 saves in the victory, bringing her total saves in the tournament to 55 on 57 shots.

Norwich Head Coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty

Norwich entered this season with a relatively young team, starting the season 0-2, they’ve gone unbeaten in their last nine games, earning a record of 8-2-1 at the first-semester break.

Head Coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty had this to say about her team:

“Having nine newcomers has been an incredible experience. Like any transition, it took time, teaching and creating an environment within our current team to allow them to feel comfortable competing at the next level. I cannot say enough about our upperclassmen and leaders for being catalysts in this, and ultimately cementing the culture we wanted to create.”

I also asked her about how she’s going to be spending her mini winter break after a tough stretch of games.

“Most of my family has migrated to Florida. My husband and I have been driving down every year to get some sun. This year looks a little different with a 7-month-old – we’re hosting everyone this year – it’ll be an absolute blast to have the whole gang around. Next thing you know, it’ll be New Years and we’ll be preparing for Trinity. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

#13 Cortland vs SUNY Canton (Canton 2-1 OT)

The Roos of Canton entered this game yet to win against a ranked opponent in their program’s history, well that changed today.

Cortland outshot Canton in this one by a convincing 39-26, while penalties were rare, only two on Canton for four minutes and one minor on Cortland.

The Red Dragons got on the board first, after a scoreless 1st period, Jillian Hlasnick scored just over midway through the 2nd period (13:31), to put Cortland up 1-0 headed into the 3rd period.

Early in the 3rd period (3:04), Makayla Young tied it up for the Roos, which would be the lone goal of the period, sending it to overtime (frequent occurrence this weekend).

Then in overtime, a quick 37 seconds in (00:37), Danika Lalonde scored the winner for the Roos, giving them their first-ever win over a ranked opponent in program history. Goaltender Molly Lenihan made 38 saves in the victory.

Canton is an up-and-coming team, making their way last season to some good wins and overall having a program-best year of 14-10-2, now off to a hot 9-4-0 start this year. Last year they began beating the opponents they should’ve but were failing to convert on chances to beat ranked teams, they’ve now made that jump, and it’ll be interesting to see how they fare the rest of the way. 2nd year Head Coach Kalie Grant, St. Lawrence ‘20, has her Roos rolling along.

#7 Utica vs #8 Hamilton (Hamilton 1-0)

These two teams are intriguing, great for a matchup especially due to the circumstances that surround them. Utica entered this game with arguably their biggest program victory ever earlier this season, defeating Adrian, holding an overall record of 9-0-2. Hamilton entered with a 1st year head coach (Kayte Holtz, Bowdoin ‘13) after theirs left to return to her alma mater Middlebury (Emily McNamara), looking to gain some momentum.

This game matched the common theme of the weekend, defensive and low scoring. The lone goal came at 4:34 of the 2nd period, Claire McGennis of Hamilton scored the eventual game-winning-goal to give Hamilton a grand home victory.

Shots were near-even, Hamilton led 28-26, penalties were five for Hamilton, three for Utica, all minors. Both goaltenders played well, Teagan Brown with the 26-save shutout victory, while Angela Hawthorne made 27 in the slim loss.