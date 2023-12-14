D-III Women’s West Week 7 Recap: River Falls rolling along, Featured Games, & more!

The winter break has now begun, but we had some great action including another matchup between #1 & #2. Let’s go through your recent week out west!

#1 UW-River Falls vs #2 Gustavus – Saint Peter, MN (UWRF 3-2)

It seems like every week these two find themselves in an intriguing matchup, but for the second time this season we got to see the two top-ranked teams in D-III women’s hockey go at it in another playoff-like game, in a playoff-like atmosphere.

Earlier in the season, all of eight days ago, River Falls overtook Gustavus as the #1 team, handing them their first loss of the year and taking the top spot in the weekly polls.

Last night, the two faced once again and gave all who watched quite the show of hockey. Gustavus had a good night of attendance as they usually seem to do, while the teams gave us a back-and-forth exciting night of hockey.

UW-River Falls came out of Minnesota with a 3-2 win to move to 12-0-0, while Gustavus fell to 9-2-0, their only losses coming to the Falcons, once at home and once on the road.

In this game, the Gusties got on the board early, Hailey Holland, who scored both Gustie goals, scored at 6:38 of the 1st period, which held until the 2nd period. Hopefully you were in your seats or at your screens as soon as the puck dropped, because River Falls’ Megan Goodreau scored a whole eight seconds into the period (00:08), tying the game up for her Falcons.

Later in the 2nd, Gustavus would take a penalty, which involved two goals being scored on this penalty kill. Hailey Holland scored her second goal of the game while being shorthanded at 5:26 of the 2nd, but that didn’t hold up long. Maddie McCollins, who continues to rack up meaningful points, scored exactly forty seconds later on the remaining power play, canceling out the shorthanded goal. Her goal added to her assist on the Falcons’ first goal by Goodreau.

We headed into the final period tied at two goals apiece, shocker. At the midway mark of the 3rd, (10:07), Madison Lavergne scored the game-winner for River Falls, holding up the rest of the way after UWRF had to kill off a too-many-players-on-the-ice penalty late in the period with less than four minutes remaining.

Goaltender Jordan O’Connor was credited with the 22-save win, while Katie McCoy made 13 saves in the loss.

Will we see a second-straight title won by a west team? UW-River Falls is making that seem like a real possibility… For everyone who forgets there’s a western side of D3 hockey, you might want to peek at it…

There were no conference games played out west last week, only east, so let’s look at some of the featured games of the week:

#9 UW-Eau Claire vs St. Scholastica (UWEC 4-1)

The Blugolds of Eau Claire entered this game 8-3-0, capping off their tough stretch of games, concluding their trip out east, where they faced Plattsburgh & Endicott.

St. Scholastica entered at 2-6-1, looking to gain some form of momentum, but fell short.

In this one, Eau Claire got out early to a 2-0 lead, scoring at 14:53 & 16:45 of the 1st period, (Ava Bullert & Ellie Anderson). They added another in the 2nd period, it was Bullert once again. Scoring just over halfway through the period at 13:25 to give the Blugolds a 3-0 lead headed into the 3rd.

In the 3rd, both teams added a goal. Anderson scored her second of the game at 11:35 of the 3rd, then in the last minute of play, Abby Pohlkamp got the Saints on the board with her power play goal at 19:05.5.

UWEC goaltender Josie Mathison made 8 saves in the victory, Saints’ Mackenzie Cole made 35 in the loss.

Eau Claire has their eyes set on some important games in the second half, a series with St. Norbert at home, a game with Augsburg, and then their rivals who’re on top at the moment, #1 UW-River Falls twice.

Augsburg vs St. Norbert (Augsburg 1-0)

Both teams are trying to get some momentum this season, St. Norbert entered the game 10-2, but holds two losses that they wish they got back, while Augsburg is trying to string some wins together, entering at 6-4.

In this one, the lone goal was scored at 15:48 of the 2nd period by Augsburg’s Claire Jenkins Coffman.

The Auggie’s outshot the Green Knights 34-25, penalties were even, three minors per team.

Goaltender Chloe Stockinger was credited with the 25-save shutout victory, while Brynn Waisman had a good night despite the loss, making 33 saves.

Other non-conference scores:

Thursday 12/7/23:

St. Norbert 3-0 UW-Stevens Point

Friday 12/8/23:

#1 (at time of game) Gustavus 5-0 Aurora

St. Olaf 5-0 UW-Superior

Augsburg 5-0 UW-Stevens Point

Concordia (Wis.) 3-1 Lawrence

Trine 7-0 Hilbert

Bethel 2-0 Marian

Saint Benedict 8-0 Dubuque

Saturday 12/9/23:

#1 Gustavus 1-0 Aurora

#2 (at time of game) UW-River Falls 5-0 St. Scholastica

St. Olaf 4-3 UW-Superior

Trine 8-0 Hilbert

Concordia (Wis.) 5-2 Lawrence

Saint Benedict 6-0 Dubuque

Bethel 3-1 Marian