A look back at the first half of the D-III West men’s hockey season

Before Santa makes his arrival and before players, coaches and fans start opening up presents, it’s time to take a look back at the first half of the college hockey season.

It’s been an interesting ride so far, one that has featured competitive games, big-time upsets as well as a glimpse of who might be the top contenders for conference titles.

MIAC

It’s been business as usual, at least when it comes to how tightly contested things are in this highly competitive conference.

There is one unbeaten, and that’s St. Scholastica, who are No. 2 team in the country in the USCHO.com poll but could easily make a case for being No. 1. The Saints, after all, have won their first nine games, including four in MIAC play, and find themselves tied in points (12) in the standings with Bethel.

The remaining teams in the conference are within seven points of each other, with St. Olaf, Augsburg and Gustavus rounding out the top five in the standings.

Anything is possible in the second half. The Saints are the best team as of now and that very well may remain the case from here on out as they are not only capable of winning a conference title but are capable of contending for a national title as well.

It’s no surprise the Saints are in this position because of the talent they have back, and they have added motivation after how last season went down when they won the regular-season MIAC title but lost in the conference final to Augsburg, which is a team you can’t count out either. That loss kept the Saints out of the NCAA tournament.

The fight for a tourney spot in the MIAC is going to be tight all the way up until the final weekend, and the thing about this conference is that any of the teams that make it in are capable of winning the tournament and making noise in the NCAA tourney as well.

NCHA

Adrian started the season as the favorite and skates into the second half still looking like it’s going to live up to the hype. The No. 4 Bulldogs are 9-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

But if you think anything will come easy for Adrian, think again. The NCHA is no joke. Two other teams are tied for first at the moment with the reigning national runner-up.

You’ve got traditional power St. Norbert at 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference while Trine, a team on the rise, sitting at 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

A lot can happen between now and the end of the season, but go circle the final two weekends of the regular season right now. Because that’s when we’ll find out if Adrian can seal the deal on another title.

They face St. Norbert and Trine in back-to-back weekends. One thing is for sure. The regular-season NCHA title will be decided then.

The remaining teams in the conference are all close to each other, with the exception of Dubuque, a first-year program still searching for its win, though the belief is its bound to get it at some point before the year is over.

Aurora sits just two points behind the three first-place teams and MSOE is only a point behind the Spartans. Concordia, Lawrence and Marian are all tied with six points apiece.

The second half of this season is going to be fun to pay attention to. Adrian, St. Norbert and Trine are all pretty much locks to make the conference tourney. The remaining five spots are up for grabs. It’s one of those deals where anyone is capable of beating anyone on any given weekend.

WIAC

Two top 10 teams currently reside in this conference as UW-Stevens Point is ranked eighth and UW-Eau Claire is ninth.

Both are capable of winning the conference title and going to the NCAA tournament. But for now, the Pointers seem to be the favorite to do both.

They won all three games against the rival Blugolds and could see them again with a conference tourney title on the line.

Then again, don’t overlook UW-Superior, which has flipped the script after a rough start. The Yellowjackets started 1-5 but have turned things around to the point where they sit at 7-6 overall and 5-2 in the conference, good enough for second place. Speaking of the conference standings, the Pointers are 6-1 overall and the Blugolds are 4-3.

Keep an eye on the second weekend of February. The Pointers and Yellowjackets square off in a two-game set that weekend and the regular-season title and top seed in the conference tournament could be on the line.

UW-Superior will aim to make another statement in that matchup after beating the Pointers 3-1 on Dec. 2. UW-Stevens Point will be hungry for revenge.

Up Next: The season resumes the final weekend of 2023. And here’s hoping it’s as exciting as the as the first half entertaining as the first half.

The focus on the second half will come soon enough. Until then, enjoy the holiday season and let us all hope it’s Merry Christmas for all and a new year in hockey that will be one for the ages.