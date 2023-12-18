Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the first half of the 2023-24 season in this semester break edition for December 18, 2023.
In this episode:
- Who’s sitting where at the top of the PairWise Rankings and in each conference?
- What’s the biggest story of the first half?
- What’s the biggest disappointment?
- What do we look forward to most in the second half?
Other second-half of the season questions include:
- Can Hockey East maintain its dominance?
- Will the CCHA have just one team in the tournament?
- Will an independent qualify?
- Will a team 20th or below currently in the PairWise qualify for an at-large?
- Will we have a first-time national champion?
