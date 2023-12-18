Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the first half of the 2023-24 season in this semester break edition for December 18, 2023.

In this episode:

Who’s sitting where at the top of the PairWise Rankings and in each conference?

What’s the biggest story of the first half?

What’s the biggest disappointment?

What do we look forward to most in the second half?

Other second-half of the season questions include:

Can Hockey East maintain its dominance?

Will the CCHA have just one team in the tournament?

Will an independent qualify?

Will a team 20th or below currently in the PairWise qualify for an at-large?

Will we have a first-time national champion?

