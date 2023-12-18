Reviewing the first half of the 2023-24 season, looking ahead to the NCAA tournament: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 11

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the first half of the 2023-24 season in this semester break edition for December 18, 2023.

In this episode:

  • Who’s sitting where at the top of the PairWise Rankings and in each conference?
  • What’s the biggest story of the first half?
  • What’s the biggest disappointment?
  • What do we look forward to most in the second half?
Other second-half of the season questions include:
  • Can Hockey East maintain its dominance?
  • Will the CCHA have just one team in the tournament?
  • Will an independent qualify?
  • Will a team 20th or below currently in the PairWise qualify for an at-large?
  • Will we have a first-time national champion?
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

