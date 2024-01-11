Trine’s Kozma grateful for decision to play goalie

Kyle Kozma’s dad used to be a goalie but he was told at a young age by his father to not play the position.

“He told me don’t be a goalie,” Kozma said. “He told me to be a player, to go score a goal, get an assist, and then if I still wanted to be a goalie after that, I could try it.

“I scored my first goal when I was in a house league. I was 5 or 6. And then I went to the bench and asked my dad if I could be a goalie now. He said fine. The rest is history.”

Indeed it is. All those years later Kozma is now a standout goalie for the nationally ranked Trine Thunder, who are in the midst of another successful season.

Kozma has appeared in 12 games this season for Trine, logging more than 700 minutes on the ice and fashioning a 1.98 goals against average. He’s 10-2 and has given up just 24 goals while racking up 223 saves.

Along the way, he’s helped No. 11 Trine go 12-3 and establish itself as a contender for the NCHA crown.

“We have a good hockey program,” Kozma said. “We’re having tons of fun playing every night.”

This is Kozma’s second year at Trine and his best one yet. He credits the experience as a freshman – he started 14 games that year – as a big reason why he’s found even more success this season.

“As a freshman, you come in excited and a little nervous and you don’t know what to expect, Kozma said. “But after a year of playing and going through a full season, you know it all works and you are more relaxed. I’ve been able to slow things down and have a sense of confidence on the ice.”

Kozma isn’t sure what first drew him to play the position, but he’s thankful he stuck with it.

“Maybe it was that you get to wear the cool gear and there is only one of you on the ice. I’m not sure. It’s a unique position. I’m glad I picked it. It worked out,” Kozma said.

Kozma chose Trine because of the programs’ recent track record of success and he knew going in he would be given an opportunity to likely see the ice in his first year.

“Coach talked to me about having an opportunity to play as a freshman. And that drew me here. Plus, we have a great facilities here,” Kozma said.

He’s embraced the chance to be a goalie for the Thunder and tries to stay even keel for his team.

“I’m very calm and relaxed. I might really be angry or upset, but my teammates don’t see it. I don’t want them, too. I them to see be confident that I have their back out there,” Kozma said.

He came into this year after an offseason of putting in extra work.

“I worked on my skating. Everyone can always be a better skater,” Kozma said. “I also worked on my mobility, having a wider butterfly and playing the puck and acting like a third defenseman back there.”

Playing for Trine has been a blast for him so far and he enjoys everything about being a college hockey player.

“I love representing a school and playing in big games where the rink is packed,” Kozma said. “And being with my teammates, it’s like having a second family.”