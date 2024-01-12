NCAA D-III West Hockey Weekend Picks

Week two of January is here and we’ve got a full slate of games on tap, including some non-conference matchups.

The weekend will be highlighted by a showdown of nationally ranked teams as St. Scholastica takes on UW-Eau Claire.

Time to take a look at some of my predictions for the weekend.

Friday

Concordia (7-5-1) at No. 8 UW-Stevens Point (11-3)

The Cobbers are up against a nationally ranked team for the second straight weekend, earning a split against St. Scholastica last week. So confidence in this type of game won’t be a problem.

The Pointers are one of the hottest teams in the country at the moment, winning our in a row, and they are unbeaten in seven home games this season.

Two really good offenses will be up against each other, with the Pointers scoring 52 goals and the Cobbers tallying 44.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-2

No. 6 St. Scholastica (11-2) at UW-River Falls (9-5)

The Saints have had a tougher time as of late, dropping two of three, but don’t be foole by that rough patch. This is still a very good hockey team that plays well on both ends of the ice. And three of the top 10 offensive threats in hockey are on the team, with Carsen Richels tallying eight goals and Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov combining for 14 goals and 27 assists.

But the Falcons are one of those teams that will play you tough. They have won three in a row and are led by Noah Roofe, who has come through with four goals and six assists.

St. Scholastica, 5-3

Saint John’s (5-8-2) at UW-Stout (5-8-2)

The Johnnies are going to be facing a team that has a top 10 offense nationally. The Blue Devils average 4.13 goals per game, good enough for ninth. Saint John’s is averaging 2.40 goals per outing.

One thing to watch here is special teams. UW-Stout is converting 32.2 percent of its power play opportunities while Saint John’s boasts an 88.1 penalty kill percentage. These two team are better than their records indicate. Should be a good one.

UW-Stout, 4-2

Saturday

No. 6 St. Scholastica (11-2) at No. 12 UW-Eau Claire (9-5-1)

A big-time matchup here in early January. The thing to watch in this game is goalie play. Both offenses are effective, but this is a game that probably is decided by defense.

The Saints lean on Jack Bostedt, who has racked up 246 saves and sports a 2.01 goals against average. The Blugolds have Max Gutjahr, who has a 2.00 GAA and has tallied 335 saves on the season. While the Saints are favored, I’ve had luck picking upsets this year. This might be one of them.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-2

Concordia (MN) (7-5-1) at UW-Stout (5-8-2)

The Cobbers face a big road test here against the Blue Devils. The Cobbers and Blue Devils are both solid offensive teams and both have strong goalies. Matt Fitzgerald leads the way for Concordia, making 208 saves and fashioning a 2.44 GAA. Tyler Masternak, an All-WIAC pick last season, has a 3.82 GAA. Dawson Green has also seen time in the net for UW-Stout, sporting a 3.38 GAA.

Concordia, 4-2

Friday and Saturday

Bethel (10-3-2) vs. Augsburg (6-5-1)

This is the big conference matchup of the weekend in the MIAC. The Royals are of to a great start and sit just three points out of first place. The Augies are six points back of the top spot but never a team you can underestimate.

Tyler Kostelecky is the leading scorer in the MIAC, racking up eight goals. Cade Stibbe leads the Auggies with six goals. This one could end up as a shootout.

Bethel, 5-3; Augsburg, 4-3

St. Norbert (9-4, 7-1) at Aurora (7-7-1, 6-2)

Winners of two in a row, the Green Knights enter a big weekend with a chance to remain at the top of the NCHA standings. St. Norbert is one of three teams with 20 points, but the Spartans come in just two points behind.

Adam Stacho has been the top goal scoring threat for the Green Knights, tallying nine goals, and Logan Dombrowsky leads the conference in assists (14).

Akl Hassan has led the way for the Spartans, scoring four goals and dishing out 11 assists.

The Green Knights are 4-4 on the road this year while Aurora, hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, is just 2-3 at home.

St. Norbert, 5-2 and 4-3

No. 11 Trine (12-3, 7-1) at MSOE (8-5-2, 2-5-1)

The Thunder are looking to avoid an upset and keep pace with Adrian and St. Norbert atop the standings.

Defense could be the key in this one, especially with two of the best goalies in the NCHA on the ice. Kye Kozma owns a 1.98 GAA on the year and has made 223 saves. Austin Schwab has led the way for the Raiders with a 2.11 GAA and a total of 331 saves. MSOE will be hyped up to play a ranked team at home. Trine goes in hoping to avoid an upset.

Trine, 3-2 and 4-2