Oswego senior Dickinson leaves Lakers blue line midseason, signs ECHL contract with Railers for remainder of 2023-24 season

The ECHL’s Worcester Railers have announced that defenseman Ryan Dickinson has been signed for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Dickinson joins the Railers in the middle of his senior season at Oswego.

In three seasons with the Lakers, the Brighton, Mich., native totaled 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 65 games to go with 47 penalty minutes and a plus-28 rating.

Dickinson began his collegiate career at Ohio State during the 2020-21 season. With the Buckeyes, he played in 14 games and recorded an assist to go with 29 penalty minutes and a minus-3 rating.