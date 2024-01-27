No. 2 Boston College completes sweep of No. 1 Boston University, sits atop PairWise; No. 7 Quinnipiac captures CT Ice title; No. 5 North Dakota wins twice over No. 4 Denver

No. 2 Boston College entered this weekend against rival and No. 1 Boston University understandings that two losses could take the Eagles out of the Hockey East regular season race.

Instead, though, BC added to last night’s 4-1 victory with a 4-3 win at a sold out Agganis Arena to complete the two-game sweep of the Terriers. The two teams now sit atop Hockey East, tied with 34 points apiece and Boston College ascends to the top team in the USCHO PairWise Rankings.

The Eagles never trailed for a single minute the entire weekend, jumping to a 2-0 lead on Saturday on a power play goal by Gabe Perrault and another marker as a penalty expired by Lukas Gustafson.

It was a similar 2-0 hole that BU found itself in on Friday, but on Saturday, the Terriers clawed their way back.

A late power play tally in the first by Shane Lachance pulled BU within a goal and Sam Stevens knotted the game early in the second.

Despite a territorial advantage in the middle frame for BU, Boston College reclaimed the lead when Cutter Gauthier found space, scoring with 5:48 remaining.

BC extended the lead on a Will Smith goal at 13:45 of the third. And despite Macklin Celebrini scoring with the goaltender pulled late, the Eagles withstood the late pressure to walk away with six league points.

These two teams won’t have to wait long to face one another again. They’ll play in the first round of the Beanpot in nine days at TD Garden.

No. 5 North Dakota 4, No. 4 Denver 2

The Fighting Hawks overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1, scoring the game’s final three goals – two in a span of 45 seconds in the third period – to complete a two-game sweep of Denver, 4-2.

North Dakota now holds a four-point lead in the NCHC standings over St. Cloud State and a nine-point advantage over both Colorado College and Denver.

Jared Wright scored early for the Pioneers, just 1:48 into regulation. Cameron Berg tied things for host North Dakota at 13:20 of the first.

After Sam Harris help Denver retake the lead at 7:17 of the second, Jackson Kunz had the equalizer at 13:25 to send the game to the third deadlocked at 2.

But an explosive minutes for the hosts in the third sealed the victory. Owen McLaughlin scored at 12:01 and Riese Gaber just 45 second later.

Ludvig Persson made 22 saves to earn the victory for North Dakota, which moves ahead of Boston University to second in the PairWise Rankings.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 4, Connecticut 3 (CT Ice Tournament, Hartford, Conn.)

Quinnipiac overcame a 3-1 deficit scoring the game’s final three goals, including Zach Tucker’s game-winner 28 seconds into the third period as the Bobcats defender their title at the CT Ice tournament, 4-3 over Connecticut.

The game featured just two penalties, one per side, which meant 5-on-5 play had to be strong. UConn jumped to a two-goal lead on goals by Harrison Rees, Chase Bradley and Matthew Wood. But Quinnipiac had a response past the midway point of the game.

Victor Czerneckianair’s goal at 13:03 brought the Bobcats within one before Travis Treloar tied things just 54 seconds later.

Quinnipiac goaltender Vinny Duplessis earned the victory making 28 saves on the night.

No. 3 Wisconsin 6, No. 14 Michigan 5 (F/OT)

The third-ranked Badgers avoided a lost weekend on Saturday, scoring the three of the game’s final four goals, including Christian Fitzgerald’s overtime game-winner 57 seconds into the extra frame to give Wisconsin a 6-5 win and weekend split with Michigan.

It was a back-and-forth affair all night with Michigan taking leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 5-4.

Owen Mehlenbacher’s tally with 8:19 remaining in regulation tied the game at 5 and forced overtime.

Quinn Finley led all scores with a goal and three assists. Dylan Duke scored twice in a losing effort for Michigan.