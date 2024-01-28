Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 26-27

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of Jan. 22 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 26-27.
No. 1 Boston University (16-6-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 1 at No. 2 Boston College 4
01/27/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 1 Boston University 3
No. 2 Boston College (18-4-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 1 at No. 2 Boston College 4
01/27/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 1 Boston University 3
No. 3 Wisconsin (20-5-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 1 at No. 14 Michigan 5
01/27/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 6 at No. 14 Michigan 5 (OT)
No. 4 Denver (17-7-2)
01/26/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 5
01/27/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 4
No. 5 North Dakota (18-6-2)
01/26/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 5
01/27/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 4
No. 6 Maine (16-4-2)
Did not play.
No. 7 Quinnipiac (17-6-2)
01/26/2024 – Yale 0 vs No. 7 Quinnipiac 1 Connecticut Ice (at Connecticut)
01/27/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 4 at RV Connecticut 3 Connecticut Ice championship (at Connecticut)
No. 8 Michigan State (17-6-3)
01/26/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan State 3
01/27/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 5 at No. 8 Michigan State 1
No. 9 Minnesota (15-7-4)
01/26/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan State 3
01/27/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 5 at No. 8 Michigan State 1
No. 10 Providence (14-7-2)
01/26/2024 – No. 10 Providence 7 at UMass Lowell 2
01/27/2024 – UMass Lowell 3 at No. 10 Providence 4 (OT)
No. 11 Massachusetts (13-6-3)
Did not play.
No. 12 Western Michigan (15-8-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)
01/27/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)
No. 13 Cornell (11-4-4)
01/26/2024 – No. 13 Cornell 2 at Harvard 0
01/27/2024 – No. 13 Cornell 2 at Dartmouth 2 (OT)
No. 14 Michigan (12-9-3)
01/26/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 1 at No. 14 Michigan 5
01/27/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 6 at No. 14 Michigan 5 (OT)
No. 15 St. Cloud State (11-8-5)
01/26/2024 – RV Omaha 7 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 6 (OT)
01/27/2024 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 1 (OT)
No. 16 Colorado College (15-8-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)
01/27/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)
No. 17 New Hampshire (13-8-1)
01/26/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 1 at Vermont 2
01/27/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 6 at Vermont 3
No. 18 Arizona State (17-6-5)
Did not play.
No. 19 RIT (17-8-1)
01/26/2024 – Bentley 0 at No. 19 RIT 3
01/27/2024 – Bentley 1 at No. 19 RIT 2 (OT)
No. 20 Notre Dame (13-11-2)
Did not play.
RV = Received votes