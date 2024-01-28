Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 26-27

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of Jan. 22 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 26-27.

No. 1 Boston University (16-6-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 1 at No. 2 Boston College 4

01/27/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 1 Boston University 3

No. 2 Boston College (18-4-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 1 at No. 2 Boston College 4

01/27/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 4 at No. 1 Boston University 3

No. 3 Wisconsin (20-5-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 1 at No. 14 Michigan 5

01/27/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 6 at No. 14 Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 4 Denver (17-7-2)

01/26/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 5

01/27/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 4

No. 5 North Dakota (18-6-2)

01/26/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 5

01/27/2024 – No. 4 Denver 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 4

No. 6 Maine (16-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 7 Quinnipiac (17-6-2)

01/26/2024 – Yale 0 vs No. 7 Quinnipiac 1 Connecticut Ice (at Connecticut)

01/27/2024 – No. 7 Quinnipiac 4 at RV Connecticut 3 Connecticut Ice championship (at Connecticut)

No. 8 Michigan State (17-6-3)

01/26/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan State 3

01/27/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 5 at No. 8 Michigan State 1

No. 9 Minnesota (15-7-4)

01/26/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 2 at No. 8 Michigan State 3

01/27/2024 – No. 9 Minnesota 5 at No. 8 Michigan State 1

No. 10 Providence (14-7-2)

01/26/2024 – No. 10 Providence 7 at UMass Lowell 2

01/27/2024 – UMass Lowell 3 at No. 10 Providence 4 (OT)

No. 11 Massachusetts (13-6-3)

Did not play.

No. 12 Western Michigan (15-8-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

01/27/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

No. 13 Cornell (11-4-4)

01/26/2024 – No. 13 Cornell 2 at Harvard 0

01/27/2024 – No. 13 Cornell 2 at Dartmouth 2 (OT)

No. 14 Michigan (12-9-3)

01/26/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 1 at No. 14 Michigan 5

01/27/2024 – No. 3 Wisconsin 6 at No. 14 Michigan 5 (OT)

No. 15 St. Cloud State (11-8-5)

01/26/2024 – RV Omaha 7 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 6 (OT)

01/27/2024 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 15 St. Cloud State 1 (OT)

No. 16 Colorado College (15-8-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

01/27/2024 – No. 16 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

No. 17 New Hampshire (13-8-1)

01/26/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 1 at Vermont 2

01/27/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 6 at Vermont 3

No. 18 Arizona State (17-6-5)

Did not play.

No. 19 RIT (17-8-1)

01/26/2024 – Bentley 0 at No. 19 RIT 3

01/27/2024 – Bentley 1 at No. 19 RIT 2 (OT)

No. 20 Notre Dame (13-11-2)

Did not play.

RV = Received votes