Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 29, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Then-No. 2 Boston College and then-No. 1 Boston University had an epic home-and-home weekend

Then-No. 5 North Dakota swept then-No. 4 Denver at home

St. Cloud State loses and ties at Omaha

Wisconsin survives at Michigan

Michigan State and Minnesota split the weekend despite five good periods by the Gophers

Analysis of teams on the PairWise bubble

Could ECAC get three teams in?

And a walk-through cameo appearance

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts