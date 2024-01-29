Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 29, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Then-No. 2 Boston College and then-No. 1 Boston University had an epic home-and-home weekend
- Then-No. 5 North Dakota swept then-No. 4 Denver at home
- St. Cloud State loses and ties at Omaha
- Wisconsin survives at Michigan
- Michigan State and Minnesota split the weekend despite five good periods by the Gophers
- Analysis of teams on the PairWise bubble
- Could ECAC get three teams in?
- And a walk-through cameo appearance
