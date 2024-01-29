Boston College gets 47 first-place votes, takes over as No. 1 team in Jan. 29 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

With 47 first-place votes this week, Boston College is the new top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

The Eagles move up one spot from last week.

North Dakota earned two first-place votes and moves up three spots to No. 2, BU is down two to three, Wisconsin drops one spot to No. 4, and Denver falls one spot to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 29, 2024

Maine is again sixth, picking up a first-place vote, while Quinnipiac stays seventh, Michigan State eighth, Minnesota ninth, and Providence tenth.

Western Michigan falls from No. 12 to No. 15, while Omaha is back in the rankings at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.