NCAA D-III West Hockey Weekend Wrap-up

On the road against one of the nation’s best teams Friday, UW-Stout was unfazed by facing No. 6 UW-Stevens Point.

Winning wasn’t easy, but the Blue Devils found a way to get the job done, grinding out a 3-2 win thanks to a game-winning goal from Boyd Stahlbaum and 30 saves out of Dawson Green.

With under eight minutes to play, Stahlbaum scored to help UW-Stout hand the Pointers their first home loss of the year.

Stahlbaum not only scored a goal, but he also dished out two assists, helping the Blue Devils win their third consecutive game and avenge a 7-6 loss to the Pointers back in November.

The Blue Devils (8-11-2, 6-5) hoped to make it two in a row on Saturday but gave up four unanswered goals, including three in the third to force OT.

It was there that Harrison Stewart scored the game winner at the 1:29 mark and lift the Pointers to their ninth home win of the year while also ending a two-game losing streak. UW-Stevens Point had dropped back-to-back one-goal losses before getting Saturday’s win.

The Pointers remain in first place in the WIAC, improving to 15-5-1 overall and 9-2 in the conference. The Blue Devils are in third with a 6-5 WIAC record. They are 8-11-2 overall.

Falcons finish strong

There would be no settling for a tie Saturday night for UW-River Falls as the Falcons dominated UW-Superior in a 5-1 win.

Dylan Smith nearly recorded a hat trick, scoring a pair of goals, including one off a power play, as the Falcons improved to 12-8-1 overall and 4-6-1 in WIAC play.

Smith is the leading goal scorer for UW-River Falls this season, tallying 12, and he helped his team end a three-game winless streak. It’s the second time this year that the Falcons have scored five goals in a game.

Friday’s game was much tighter and a goal by Jonny Meiers off a rebound in the third helped the Falcons force OT.

Neither team scored in the extra session but the Yellowjackets won the shootout by a 2-1 score. Daniel Rozsival scored the lone goal for UW-Superior, which is now 10-10-1 overall and 5-5-1 in the conference.

A sweep for the Saints

An overtime win over Hamline Saturday night punctuated St. Scholastica’s sweep of Hamline.

It’s the first time since the calendar flipped to 2024 that the Saints have swept an opponent, and the series success keeps them in second place in the MIAC.

Arkhip Ledenkov scored the game-winning goal, Nathan Adrian dished out three assists and Jack Bostedt racked up 37 saves as No. 11 St. Scholastica won 4-3.

Ledenkov needed less than a minute of OT to find the back of the net, and the goal was set up by his brother, Filimon. Kieran Chung also earned credit for an assist on the play as the Saints improved to 14-4-3 overall and 7-2-1 in the conference. They are 7-0-1 at home.

Bethel is up next for St. Scholastica. The Royals are currently two points ahead of the Saints in the standings.

Down 2-1 on Friday, the Saints scored three times in the second period to take control. Adrian struck for two goals to lead the way.

Auggies get revenge

After dropping a 4-3 decision to Saint John’s Thursday, Augsburg bounced back with a 2-1 win Friday.

Erik Palmqvist provided the game-winning goal, punching the puck in with under 10 minutes to play in the game.

Though the Auggies were outshot 36-25, Samuel Vyletelka stepped up, making 35 saves. The Auggies also played well as a whole defensively, holding down a 22-6 edge in blocked shots.

Dylan Schneider had the other goal for Augsburg, which sits in third place in the MIAC with a 7-3 record. The Auggies are 10-8-1 overall and have won three of their last four games.

Saint John’s held a 36-25 edge in shots but fell to 8-9-4 overall and 5-6-1 in the conference, good enough for fourth. Mason Campbell scored the lone goal for the Johnnies, had their eight-game unbeaten streak come to an end.

Royals and Cardinals split

Saint Mary’s has played its best hockey at home this season, picking up another win there on Friday with a 2-1 overtime win against first-place Bethel. The Cardinals are 5-2 at home but have struggled on the road, going just 1-9, and fell 3-2 to the Royals in the series finale Saturday.

Callahan Nauss scored the game winner in the opener, collecting the puck off a rebound in the first minute of OT.

The win came after an 11-day layoff for the Cardinals, who are now 6-10-2 overall and 4-4-1 in the MIAC.

A.J. Ruskowski stopped 32 shots as Saint Mary’s won for the third time in four games. But the script flipped Saturday for a senior night win thanks to a pair of goals from Jack Brown. Travis Allen was clutch in goal, stopping 26 shots, as the Royals improved to 13-5-3 overall and 7-3-2 in the MIAC to stay in first place.

Shields records hat trick

The second-ranked Bulldogs scored 14 goals in two games against first-year program Dubuque to earn a NCHA weekend sweep.

Adrian won 8-1 and 6-0, stretching its win streak to seven games. The Bulldogs are 16-4-1 overall and 13-1 in the conference. Adrian has scored five or more goals in four consecutive games.

Jaden Shields came through with his first career hat trick in Friday’s game. He also tallied an assist.

Zachary Heintz, Mathew Rehding and Jacob Suede all had a goal and assist on Saturday.

Green Knights win two

St. Norbert won its opener against Lawrence 4-2 on Friday. The Green Knights then closed out the NCHA series in thrilling fashion, rallying for a 3-2 win Saturday.

Will Stromp scored the winner with 36.9 seconds to play to complete a rally for St. Norbert, which trailed 2-0 after two periods.

Adam Stacho scored the first goal, his 12th of the year, and T.J. Koufis tied the game with his eighth goal of the season. He also had an assist in the win for the Green Knights (15-5, 12-2), who have won five in a row.

Spartans sweep Sabres

Aurora has won four of its last five, including two in a row, after sweeping Marian 6-0 and 3-1.

Six different players scored in Friday’s win and Jacob Mucitelli made 21 saves. Jake Code tallied a goal and assist in Saturday’s game as the Spartans improved to 11-9-1 overall and 10-4 in the NCHA.

Three in a row for Trine

The Thunder stretched their win streak to three games after back-to-back 5-1 wins over Concordia this weekend. On Friday, Kyle Kozma made 28 saves and Trine held Concordia to three shots on goal in the third period. Trine (17-4, 12-2) had five different players score goals on both nights.