Blugolds’ Grundy healthy again, set up for hockey success

Kyler Grundy battled through injuries last season, preventing him from maximizing his potential.

Its a different story this year for the UW-Eau Claire standout as he has played an instrumental role in the nationally ranked Blugolds’ success.

After tallying two goals and four assists a season ago, Grundy is the points leader for the Blugolds, racking up eight goals and 15 assists.

“I’m having a strong year and coach has given me a lot of opportunities to be set up for success,” Grundy said. “And my linemates have been great. They’ve put me in a good spot to go out and perform.”

Grundy is in his second season with UW-Eau Claire, the nation’s 14th-ranked team in the USCHO.com poll after transferring in from Division I St. Thomas.

He points out how nice it is that the travel isn’t has challenging as at St. Thomas, and he chose UW-Eau Claire because of its track record for success.

“We have a good coach here who has a a winning resume. It was an easy decision to come to a school where the culture is good and the team is winning,” Grundy said.

The Blugolds are certainly winning, rattling off five consecutive victories. They are 14-6-1 overall and 8-3 in the WIAC.

And the best part is that he gets to be a part of it, working hard in the offseason to be ready for the grind of a full season.

“I worked with trainers to stay healthy and keep my body right and intact for all 30 games,” Grundy said. “It feels great to have a good year. I trained all summer for this. I love seeing the hard work pay off.”

Grundy started playing hockey when he was 4 or 5 years old, and it’s always been his favorite sport. He was drawn to it while at daycare.

“I was dropped off at a daycare at a rec plex type place and I’d walk by the rink and go up the glass and watch,” Grundy said. “My dad took me out there on the ice one day and I wanted to stay. It took off from there.”

As much as he loves playing the game, he also loves everything that comes with being part of hockey.

“The friends and teammates you meet over the years are all great,” Grundy said. “To be part of a culture of a hockey team, it’s a lot of fun. I’ve always enjoyed it.”

And there is a lot of reason to enjoy this season as well as the Blugolds are contending for a WIAC title and more.

Grundy is one of six players on the team with a double-digit point total, and four of those players have 10 or more assists.

Leo Bacallao has tallied seven goals and 10 assists while Quinn Green has come through with five goals and 12 assists. Trenten Heyde has racked up two goals and 14 assists. Connor Szmul (6 goals, 5 assists) and Sammy Martel (5 goals, 6 assists) have also been key contributors.

“We have a lot of great players on this team, and we are all on the same page,” Grundy said.

And the Blugolds hope to keep turning the page to the next successful chapter.

“We just have to keep competing hard, stay healthy and give ourselves a chance to win (the WIAC),” Grundy said.