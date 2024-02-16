NCAA D-III West Hockey Weekend Picks

It’s the final week of the regular season in the MIAC while conference tournament action gets underway in the WiAC and NCHA. Expect some exciting matchup, especially in the MIAC where Bethel and Augsburg are both vying for the right to win the regular season title and secure the top seed for the tournament.

MIAC

Augsburg (13-8-2, 10-3-1) ) vs. St. Scholastica (15-7-1, 8-5-1)

Talk about a matchup with a ton on the line. The Auggies are currently in first place and have a shot to keep things that way with a stellar performance against the Saints.

There was a time this season when St. Scholastica seemed destined to be the MIAC champ but it’s been an up and down second half. Still, they are conference tourney bound and will finish no worse than the third seed.

Should be a fun matchup with goaltender Samuel Vyletelka of the Auggies up against an offense that has some of the top offensive threats in the game, including Arkhip and Filimon Ledenkov.

Augsburg, 4-2; St. Scholastica, 3-1

Bethel (15-5-3, 9-3-2) )vs. Hamline (7-14-2, 3-10-1)

Oh what an opportunity the Royals have coming off a bye weekend. They are three points behind Augsburg in the standings but can make up that ground with a big showing against the Pipers. On paper, Bethel is favored, especially with Tyler Kostelecky, who has been clutch and is tied for second in goals scored this season with 11.

Bethel, 5-2 and 4-1

Saint Mary’s (8-13-2, 6-7-1) vs. Concordia (10-10-3, 5-7-2)

Both teams are on the outside looking when it comes to the conference tournament, but anything is possible depending on how the weekend shakes out. The Cardinals are sixth in the standings and the Cobbers are seventh. If special teams plays a key role in this one, keep an eye on Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe of the Cobbers and Bud Winter of the Cardinals. The two have combined for 14 power play goals, including nine from Henkemeyer-Howe.

Concordia, 5-3; Saint Mary’s, 4-3

St. Olaf (10-10-2, 6-6-2) vs. Gustavus (10-11-2, 5-8-1)

The Oles control their own destiny heading into this series, currently sitting in fifth place in the standings. The Oles know they just need to get into the tourney and anything can happen from there. But the Gusties have been playing well lately, winning three in a row, and they won’t make anything easy for the Oles, who have won two in a row. A split in this series won’t be a surprise.

St. Olaf, 4-3; Gustavus, 3-2

NCHA

MSOE (14-9-2, 8-9-1) at Aurora (13-11-1, 12-6)

The Raiders and Spartans split in the regular season and that makes things interesting going into this conference tournament opener. MSOE has one of the top goal scorers in the league in Seth Benard, who has tallied 13 goals. But Aurora’s Jakson Kirk has matched that total. Carson Jones of the Raiders and Chase Broda of the Spartans have 12 goals apieces. Should be a fun one to watch.

MSOE, 5-4; Aurora, 4-3; Aurora, 2-1 mini game

Concordia (8-17, 6-12) at No. 3 Adrian (19-5-1, 16-2)

Adrian is the team to beat heading into this tournament as the No. 1 seed and the Bulldogs dominated the Falcons in the regular season, outscoring them 14-2 in two games. Adrian simply has too many options to turn to on offense, plus great goaltending from Dershahn Stewart, and that should allow them to win this series with ease.

Adrian, 6-2 and 5-1

Lawrence (8-15-2, 6-10-2) at No. 11 Trine (18-7, 13-5)

Nothing came easy for Thunder the last time they went up against the Vikings as they lost one game by a 4-2 score and then had to grind out a 3-2 win in overtime. Trine should have the upper hand playing at home and knowing a lot is on the line, but expect Lawrence to battle. The Vikings have some confidence, having lost just once in their last four outings.

Trine, 3-2 and 4-3

Marian (9-15-1, 5-12-1) at No. 10 St. Norbert (18-6, 15-3)

The Green Knights come in as the favorite and swept the regular season series against the Sabres. St. Norbert is always tough on home ice, losing just once there this season, and it has the luxury of having the top two goal scorers in the conference on its roster in Liam Fraser and Adam Stacho. The two have scored 16 goals apiece. Marian, winning just once in its last six, will need to play near perfect hockey to pull off an upset.

St. Norbert, 6-0 and 5-1