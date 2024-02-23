D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – February 24, 2024

It’s now totally a “Win-or-Go-Home” scenario as teams contend for conference championships either in quarterfinal action like NESCAC, or in most cases the semifinal round where you can almost see a championship trophy but best not look too far ahead. There is no margin for error from here on out. For me and my picks that means being much, much better than last week’s losing effort where I finished a miserable 7-8-0 (.467). The abysmal effort dropped my overall numbers to 129-62-14 (.663) which is heading quickly towards an early exit for my predictions in the playoffs and upcoming national championship. However there is reason for hope. My picks for all the games during the week on the “artist formerly known as Twitter” (X) went 11-1-0 (.917) so let’s hope the real thing in print delivers at that championship caliber level. This week’s picks will be across all leagues and the playoff matchups scheduled for Saturday. Here are the prognostications for the playoff winners in the East:

Saturday, February 24, 2024

CCC

Salve Regina v. (9) Curry

The Colonels have been waiting for the outcome of the quarterfinal matchups and now know they face a Seahawks squad they swept to start the month of February. A lot more at stake this time around but Shane Soderwall continues his stellar play and Colonels get to host the title game – Curry, 4-2

University of New England v. Endicott

The Gulls and Nor’easters are a win, a loss and a tie each in three games of the regular season with UNE winning in overtime just over two weeks ago. Home ice advantage shifts to the Gulls and don’t be surprised if this game needs a lot of overtime to decide a winner. Kurapov & Co. get it done, barely – Endicott, 4-3

MASCAC

Westfield State v. (13) Plymouth State

There is nothing better than the motivation of playing for a spot in the conference championship unless there is added incentive in taking out the only team to beat you in league play in two seasons. The Panthers have such incentive and do not dig a hole early in closing out a tough one-goal win at home – Plymouth State, 3-2

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Fitchburg State

What’s the point of battling for the bye and home-ice advantage if you don’t take advantage of it? The Falcons and Corsairs split their season series with each team winning on home ice and the story line repeats in the playoffs giving Dean Fuller a chance to play for his first title since 2018 – FSU, 3-2

NE-10

St. Anselm v. Assumption

The battle between the Hawks and the Greyhounds showcases the past two winners of the conference championship with St. A’s raising the trophy in 2023 and Assumption in 2022. To be the champ you need to beat the champ and the Greyhounds get it done with Ronny Paragallo showing why he is the best player in the conference – Assumption, 4-3

Southern New Hampshire v. St. Michael’s

The Penmen finished strong against Post on Tuesday but face a more rested Purple Knights team anxious to play well in front of their fans for one last time this season. This battle goes more than 60 minutes where the hosts thrive in overtime and advance to the championship game next week – St. Michael’s, 3-2

NEHC

Southern Maine v. (1) Hobart

The Huskies stunned Norwich in the quarterfinals but don’t expect the Statesmen to be lax in their approach to this semifinal matchup. “The Cooler” has been quite the hostile environment for all visiting teams and USM suffers a similar fate in losing to the men in orange and white – Hobart, 5-1

(8) Elmira v. (12) Skidmore

This semifinal matchup features every aspect a fan could want in any playoff contest. Great goaltending, dynamic forwards, terrific special teams and a fast paced style of play that will all be present in abundance. This game goes to overtime and the home team advances with a sudden victory – Skidmore, 3-2

NESCAC

Colby v. (5) Trinity

The Bantams swept the season series with the Mules winning each game by a pair of goals, 4-2 on the road and 5-3 at home. Think the Mules will keep things tight in this quarterfinal matchup but there is too much depth for Trinity who takes another two-goal win – Trinity, 3-1

Middlebury v. Bowdoin

There are some matchups that just make you wonder “what if.” The two games this year between the Panthers and Polar Bears have both gone to overtime and this contest makes it a clean sweep of bonus hockey between the two schools. Looking for an upset in NESCAC then this might be it with the Panthers clawing out a big OT win on the road – Middlebury, 3-2

Connecticut College v. Tufts

The teams split the season series just a few weeks back with each team taking a victory as the visitor. Sean Dynan for the Camels and Peyton Durand for the Jumbos have been difference-makers in goal for the teams and Durand gets the better of Dynan in a game that needs an ENG to provide some comfort on the scoreboard – Tufts, 4-2

Amherst v. Hamilton

The dreaded No. 4 vs. No. 5 game that also happens to be a battle of travel partners that opened the season in Clinton, NY with the Continentals taking a comfortable win. Not sure this one is comfortable but it is a big win on home ice to move the hosts to the final four weekend – Hamilton, 4-3

SUNYAC

Cortland v. (4) Geneseo

The Red Dragons always play the Knights hard and both games this season saw Geneseo eke out one-goal wins in each arena. Lots of veteran leadership on both teams but the Knights have been doing all the detail work to earn wins in whatever style needed over the last month. Late goal decides this one for the home team – Geneseo, 3-2

(6) Plattsburgh v. Oswego

The Cardinals have the Lakers right where they want them. Coming off a thrilling OT win on Thursday night, PSU now faces a long-time rival they have not defeated this season. Always tough to take three from the same team and with the cushion of an empty-net goal, the visitors earn a shot at defending their SUNYAC title – Plattsburgh, 5-3

UCHC

Alvernia v. (2) Utica

The Pioneers just saw the Golden Wolves early in February and skated away with 4-1 and 5-2 wins where the action was much closer than the final score. The Pios can’t take these visitors lightly after their rout of Manhattanville on Thursday. Fast start eliminates doubt in a more comfortable win at home for the Pioneers – Utica, 5-2

Wilkes v. (14) Stevenson

These two teams were dominant in quarterfinal action on Thursday and recently split a two-game series with one game ending in overtime. Look for more of the same level of intensity in this key semifinal game where goaltending and Liam McCanney are the difference for the Mustangs – Stevenson, 3-2

It is sixty minutes or more to earn the right to play for a conference championship next weekend. Time to bring the very best to the ice in pursuit of league glory – “Drop the Puck!”