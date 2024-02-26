Boston College picks up all 50 first-place votes again, stays No. 1-ranked team in Feb. 26 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

For the second straight week, Boston College has collected all 50 first-place votes to sit as the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston University is again No. 2, North Dakota is up one to No. 3, Wisconsin is up two to No. 4, and Denver slides down two spots to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 26, 2024

Michigan State is down two to No. 6, Quinnipiac remains seventh, as does Minnesota at No. 7 and Maine at No. 9, while Providence is back in the top 10, up two spots from No. 12 in last week’s rankings.

Colorado College falls out of the top 10, going from No. 10 to No. 11 this week.

No new teams enter this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, six other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

