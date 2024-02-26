Weekend results cause movement on the PairWise bubble, about that ASU-Alaska melee: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 20

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 26, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • First two regular-season champions crowned
  • BC, BU, North Dakota sweep while Denver picks up five points
  • Lots of movement on the bubble
  • Bemidji State and Minnesota State to meet to decide CCHA regular season
  • Fallout from the Arizona State-Alaska fight on Friday
  • A look at the Atlantic Hockey play-in round
  • Plans for a new building for Robert Morris men’s and women’s hockey

