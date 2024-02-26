Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 26, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

First two regular-season champions crowned

BC, BU, North Dakota sweep while Denver picks up five points

Lots of movement on the bubble

Bemidji State and Minnesota State to meet to decide CCHA regular season

Fallout from the Arizona State-Alaska fight on Friday

A look at the Atlantic Hockey play-in round

Plans for a new building for Robert Morris men’s and women’s hockey

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

