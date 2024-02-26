Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 26, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- First two regular-season champions crowned
- BC, BU, North Dakota sweep while Denver picks up five points
- Lots of movement on the bubble
- Bemidji State and Minnesota State to meet to decide CCHA regular season
- Fallout from the Arizona State-Alaska fight on Friday
- A look at the Atlantic Hockey play-in round
- Plans for a new building for Robert Morris men’s and women’s hockey
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour
