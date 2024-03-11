Upsets include Wisconsin bounced from Big Ten tourney, volatility on the PairWise bubble: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 22

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 11, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Wisconsin is first major casualty of the postseason at the hands of Ohio State
  • Other upsets included RPI over Clarkson, AIC sweeping Air Force, and Niagara sweeping Sacred Heart
  • Omaha’s sweep of North Dakota raises bracketology issues
  • UMass is just below the bubble but could still be a No. 4 seed
  • Would the committee swap BU and North Dakota in regionals?
  • What happened with St. Cloud State
  • Our picks for teams on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament
  • Breaking news of a coaching change at Bowling Green

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

