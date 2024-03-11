Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 11, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Wisconsin is first major casualty of the postseason at the hands of Ohio State

Other upsets included RPI over Clarkson, AIC sweeping Air Force, and Niagara sweeping Sacred Heart

Omaha’s sweep of North Dakota raises bracketology issues

UMass is just below the bubble but could still be a No. 4 seed

Would the committee swap BU and North Dakota in regionals?

What happened with St. Cloud State

Our picks for teams on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament

Breaking news of a coaching change at Bowling Green

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts