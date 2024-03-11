Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this March 11, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Wisconsin is first major casualty of the postseason at the hands of Ohio State
- Other upsets included RPI over Clarkson, AIC sweeping Air Force, and Niagara sweeping Sacred Heart
- Omaha’s sweep of North Dakota raises bracketology issues
- UMass is just below the bubble but could still be a No. 4 seed
- Would the committee swap BU and North Dakota in regionals?
- What happened with St. Cloud State
- Our picks for teams on the bubble to make the NCAA tournament
- Breaking news of a coaching change at Bowling Green
