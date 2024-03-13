D-III Women’s 2024 NCAA Quarterfinals Recap: Falcons remain at high altitude & the Frozen Four is set for Wisconsin!

We’ve gotten down to four teams remaining who’ll travel to River Falls, WI for the Women’s D-III Frozen Four this Friday & Sunday (3/15 & 3/17/24).

We’ve got:

Elmira (22-7-1) vs Middlebury (18-6-4)

Adrian (28-2-0) vs UW-River Falls (29-0-0)

First, we must recap the weekend which featured four quarterfinal matchups which featured a pair of upsets out east! Let’s get into the quarterfinals recap!

Gustavus at UW-River Falls (UWRF 2-1)

UW-River Falls has remained undefeated after defeating Gustavus 2-1 in the NCAA quarterfinals in which this was the fourth game these two played this season. The Falcons defeated the Gusties for the fourth time this season, that should be worth some sort of title because not many, if any teams would’ve been able to do this.

Amazingly, the Laura Hurd frontrunner Maddie McCollins didn’t register a point in this game. This game featured a goal in each period, the Falcons got on the board first as per usual this season, Aubrey Nelvin, assisted by Alex Hantge at the 13:02 mark.

The Gusties tied it up in the 2nd period, Hailey Holland assisted by Hannah Thompson early in the period at 2:05. The winner was then scored by Madison Lavergne, assisted by Alex Hantge & Aubrey Nelvin at 6:32.

Goaltender Jordan O’Connor made 19 saves in the victory.

River Falls has advanced to the Frozen Four, they’ll be hosting the event in Hunt Arena, their home which hasn’t seen a blemish this season on the women’s side. They’ll have a rematch with Adrian who they defeated 7-5 earlier in the season at home.

Hamilton at Adrian (Adrian 4-1)

Adrian entered this game on a roll, only suffering two losses this season, one coming to undefeated River Falls as mentioned. Hamilton entered the game after a rocky regular season and postseason, so Adrian entered as the clear favorite, but the Continentals were going to give it their all at upsetting Adrian for the second-straight year for a Frozen Four trip.

The scoring became frequent during the opening period, a trio of goals scored within seven minutes, two by Adrian, one by Hamilton.

Adrian’s Sydnie Crockett opened the scoring at 11:59, while her teammate Tia Liscelle who netted a hat-trick in the game, scored the second goal a quick burst later at 13:41 on the powerplay.

Claire McGennis cut the Bulldog lead in half when she scored in the last minutes of the period (16:44).

Tia Liscelle then iced the game by scoring a goal in the 2nd (17:49) and in the 3rd (9:51) on the powerplay once again. Her third goal was originally granted to Karmen Anderson, but it was determined the puck already crossed the line before Anderson poked it in, therefore, Liscelle got her hat trick.

Endicott transfer Michaela O’Brien made 20 saves in the 4-1 victory. Defenseman Maya Roy had three assists for Adrian as well.

Elmira at Amherst (Elmira 2-1 OT)

This one was a shock to many, but it’s good to see Elmira back in the Frozen Four after a few years off the clock. Head Coach Greg Haney has found himself two wins away from a National Championship in his first year at the helm of the Soaring Eagles.

Amherst, the prior year Frozen Four host, was looking to return, led by goaltender Natalie Stott who had one of the best starts to a goalie career of anyone in women’s hockey through her first two years.

This one featured a close game, scoreless through the first twenty minutes, not until late in the 2nd period did someone get on the board. Elmira’s Emma Bradbury scored at 13:17, which would hold up until about the same time in the 3rd period. Alyssa Xu tied it up for the Mammoths at 13:09, which held up to send the game to overtime.

Overtime would last just over ten minutes until the Soaring Eagles got their game-winner, Emily Lenzen scored at 9:51 of the overtime period, sending Elmira to the Frozen Four. Sports Information Director Doug Page is somewhere proud right now, lifetime Elmira fan and follower, now employee, his stellar pregame graphics and efforts must’ve been the difference in the Soaring Eagles abilities.

Goaltender Chloe Beaubien made an outstanding 43 saves in the 2-1 OT victory.

Middlebury at Plattsburgh (Middlebury 2-0)

Plattsburgh entered this game with a record of 18-2 in the last 20 vs Middlebury, but Bill Mandigo’s Panthers put on a show featuring a coaching masterclass, which led to a 2-0 shutout victory to send Middlebury back to the Frozen Four.

Audrey Lazar got the scoring started at 10:40 of the opening period, getting the Panthers rolling early. The Panther lead was doubled early in the 2nd period, Kate Flynn scored at 7:32 of the middle frame, which was the last of the scoring for either team.

Plattsburgh outshot Middlebury 30-19, which meant goaltender Sophia Will made 30 saves in the shutout victory of the Plattsburgh Cardinals. Head Coach Bill Mandigo looks to win another title in his legendary career.