2023-24 D-III Men’s Hockey All-USCHO Teams

A great season of college hockey came to an end on Saturday with Hobart taking their second national championship in a row with a 2-0 win over Trinity. Now is the opportunity for the USCHO writers to look back and recognize the outstanding performances on the ice and we (Brian and me) have come up with quite the extensive list that represents fourteen institutions and includes eleven players that were on the ice in last weekend’s Frozen Four in Hartford, Connecticut.

With the rules changes this year for qualification as an All-American (need to be a 1st team league all-star to be eligible) we believe a couple of worthy players did not receive commensurate recognition for their outstanding performance during the season. This year we have included three teams along with an extended honorable mentions list to showcase the tremendous efforts on the ice all season long.

This year’s first team All-USCHO finds Trinity sophomore Devon Bobak (30GP – 25-4-1 Record – 1.18GAA – .946 SP – 7SO) in the crease with Utica senior Brian Scoville (9G – 24A – 33 Pts) and Adrian senior Jaden Shields (11G – 28A – 39 Pts) on the blueline and forwards that include Hobart sophomore Tanner Hartman (20G – 25A – 45 Pts), Adrian senior Zachary Heintz (18G – 22A – 40 Pts) and St. Norbert senior Adam Stacho (20G – 24A – 44 Pts). Five of the six first team members played in the Frozen Four and are recipients of multiple league as well as All-American recognition this season.

The second team is led, statistically and with a second national title, by Hobart sophomore Damon Beaver (20GP – 18-1-1 Record – 0.94GAA – .962SP – 7SO) in goal. Defensemen include Skidmore junior Danny Magnuson (10G – 18A – 28 Pts) and junior Connor Kalthoff (6G – 16A – 22 Pts) from St. Olaf. Up front, Plymouth State sophomore Will Redick (27G – 31A – 58 Pts), St. Norbert junior Liam Fraser (17G – 27A – 44 Pts) and junior Shane Bull (22G – 20A – 42 Pts) from Oswego provide some great offensive punch.

Third team honorees include goaltender junior Samuel Vyletelka (26GP – 15-8-2 – 2.29GAA – .932SP – 4SO) – from Augsburg; a defense pairing of Trinity senior Ned Blanchard (2G – 16A – 18 Pts) and junior Mick Heneghan (5G – 12A – 17 Pts) from Wisconsin – Stevens Point and forwards, senior Artem Buzoverya (8G -23A – 31 Pts) from Hobart, senior Andrew Kurapov (11G – 20A – 31 Pts) from Endicott and junior Fletcher Anderson (13G – 17A – 30 Pts) from Wisconsin- Stevens Point.

Here is this year’s list of outstanding players recognized as All-USCHO:

1st Team All-USCHO

G – Devon Bobak – SO – Trinity

D – Brian Scoville – SR – Utica

D – Jaden Shields – SR – Adrian

F – Adam Stacho – SR – St. Norbert

F – Tanner Hartman – SO – Hobart

F – Zachary Heintz – SR – Adrian

2nd Team All-USCHO

G – Damon Beaver – SO – Hobart

D – Connor Kalthoff – JR – St. Olaf

D – Danny Magnuson – JR – Skidmore

F – Will Redick – SO – Plymouth State

F – Liam Fraser – JR – St. Norbert

F – Shane Bull – JR – Oswego

3rd Team All-USCHO

G – Samuel Vyletelka – JR – Augsburg

D – Ned Blanchard – SR – Trinity

D – Mick Heneghan – JR – Wisconsin – Stevens Point

F – Fletcher Anderson – JR – Wisconsin – Stevens Point

F – Artem Buzoverya – SR – Hobart

F – Andrew Kurapov – SR – Endicott

All-USCHO – Honorable Mention

G – Dershahn Stewart – SR – Adrian

G – Tate Brandon – SR – Skidmore

G – Ty Outen – JR – Stevenson

D – Cooper Swift – SR – Hobart

D – Dayton Deics – St. Norbert

D – Alex Wilkins – SR – Geneseo

F – Ignat Belov – SO – Hobart

F – Matthew Rehding – SR – Adrian

F – Tyler Kostelecky – SO – Bethel

F – Tyler Flack – JR – Oswego

F – Liam McCanney – JR – Stevenson

Stay tuned for more announcements this week as we close out the 2023-24 campaign by recognizing the Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year along with the All First-Year USCHO team and Player of the Year to wrap-up this year’s coverage.