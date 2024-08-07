Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey assistant coach, former Gusties standout Peterson promoted to associate head coach

Andrea Peterson, assistant women’s hockey coach at Gustavus Adolphus and the program’s most decorated player, has been promoted to associate head coach of the team.

“I couldn’t be more excited and proud to announce the promotion of Andrea to associate head coach,” said Gusties head coach Mike Carroll in a statement. “Over her time here at Gustavus, first as a player and then as an assistant coach, she has played a big part in our success in building this program. She continues to set an excellent example to our current players, alumni, and future Gusties through her hard work, passion, and excellent communication skills in teaching the game.”

Peterson returned to the Gusties coaching staff in 2022 after previously serving as a girls’ high school hockey coach. She was an assistant coach at Gustavus from 2007 to 2011 before moving on to New Prague Area Schools where she was a physical education teacher and head girls hockey coach from 2012 to 2018. Since 2015, Peterson has taught at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools and was an assistant girls hockey coach at Prior Lake from 2019 to 2022.

The Gustavus women’s hockey team has claimed six MIAC regular season titles, six playoff championships, made six NCAA tournament appearances, and collected the program’s only national championship in Peterson’s seven total years on the coaching staff.

“I’m super excited to step into this new role with the team,” Peterson said. “This program has been a part of my life for over 20 years now, and I couldn’t be happier to continue to work with Coach Carroll and the rest of our staff. It’s an honor to be a part of this deep tradition with so many former athletes now serving as coaches – it’s a perfect example of the lasting impact Gustavus and this program have on the lives of our athletes and alumni. I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity; I love our players and this program, and I’m looking forward to getting the season started.”

Peterson became one of the greatest Division III women’s hockey players of all time in her career and is in a league of her own when looking at the rich history of the Gustavus women’s hockey program. Peterson is the only player in the history of the MIAC to be selected player of the year all four seasons. Recognized as the most competitive skater on the ice whenever she played, Peterson earned All-American honors all four years and finished her collegiate career as the 2006-07 Laura Hurd Award winner (Division III player of the year) and the Gustavus female athlete of the year.

She was inducted into the Gustavus Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.