The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series to feature outdoor weekend at Chicago’s Wrigley Field Jan. 3-4, 2025

The Big Ten and Chicago Cubs announced Thursday plans to host a pair of college hockey doubleheaders at Wrigley Field in Jan. 2025.

The event will be known as The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series.

The Frozen Confines will feature three Big Ten men’s hockey games, plus a WCHA women’s game, the weekend of Jan. 3-4, 2025 at Wrigley Field. Big Ten Network will carry all four games live. While the order of games is pending, start times are set for 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 3 and for 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT on Jan. 4.

The game pairings are:

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

Penn State vs. Notre Dame, BTN

Ohio State vs. Michigan, BTN

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, BTN

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State, BTN

Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin each spent time in the national polls last season with four of the teams finishing in the top 10. Since 2022, all six schools have seen NCAA tournament action with Michigan advancing to three straight Frozen Fours.

On the women’s side, Ohio State and Wisconsin have combined to win the last five national championships and have met in the last two NCAA championship games.

The weekend of college hockey follows the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 31, 2024, the second NHL Winter Classic to be held at Wrigley Field.

Tickets for the Frozen Confines go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. CT and are available at Cubs.com/BigTenHockey.