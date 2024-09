Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 roster updates

The Division I women’s hockey season is just around the corner. It was another busy offseason with a lot of movement through the transfer portal as well as coaching changes.

Most every team in the country has experienced changes on their roster beyond graduation and incoming freshman classes. There are also a number of fifth year players.

This is an attempt at putting all that information in one place.

The left side of the table are players transferring in, the right side is players who have transferred out. Teams are listed alphabetically by conference.

The best effort was made to get all this information correct at the time of publishing by compiling info from published rosters and social media, but it is all subject to change. Several teams have not posted updated rosters and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you spot an error or missing information, email [email protected].

As a reminder, this offseason the CHA merged with Atlantic Hockey Association to form the Atlantic Hockey America conference.

Coaching hires/promotions

Assumption – Head coach Joe Grossman

Bemidji State – Head coach Amber Fryklund, assistant coach Emma Sobieck

Boston College – Assistant coach Max Gavin

Colgate – Head coach Stefan Decosse, assistant coach Alex Gettens

Dartmouth – Head coach Maura Crowell, assistant coach Tara Connolly

Delaware – Head coach Allison Coomey, assistant coach Melissa Samoskevich

Holy Cross – Assistant coach Christina Putigna

Maine – Assistant coach McKenna Wesloh

Mercyhurst – Assistant coach Scott Spencer

Merrimack – Assistant coach Tommaso Bucci

Minnesota Duluth – Head coach Laura Schuler, assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk, assistant coach Olivia Soares

Minnesota State – Head coach Shari Dickerman, assistant coach Mackenzie Bruch, assistant coach Emily Antony

Ohio State – Associate head coach James Wisniewski

Princeton – Assistant coach Taylor Wenczkowski

Post – Head Coach Pat Bingham, assistant coach Shelby Page

Saint Anselm – Head coach Sam Ftorek, assistant coach Jessica Salisbury

Saint Michael’s – Head coach Meghan Sweezey, assistant coach Spencer Fascetta

St. Cloud State – Assistant coach Noora Räty, assistant coach Emily Ach

Stonehill – Assistant coach Aerin Frankel

Vermont – Assistant coach and director of operations Danielle Slominski, assistant coach Kevin Dessart

Transfers and Fifth Year Players