Colorado College’s Laba, Denver’s Buium unanimous selections for 2024-25 NCHC preseason all-conference team

Three different teams are represented on the 2024-25 preseason all-NCHC team, as the conference unveiled the six-man squad selected by media on Tuesday, two days ahead of its annual media day.

Colorado College, Denver and North Dakota each have two players on the team, with two sophomores, two juniors and two seniors composing the squad.

2024-25 NCHC Preseason All-Conference Team

F: Noah Laba, Jr., Colorado College – 30 votes (unanimous)

F: Jack Devine, Sr., Denver – 26

F: Cameron Berg, Sr. North Dakota – 11

D: Zeev Buium, So., Denver – 30 (unanimous)

D: Jake Livanavage, So., North Dakota – 25

G: Kaidan Mbereko, Jr., Colorado College – 22

Media members voted for three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender on their ballot with each vote worth one point. The top three vote-getters at forward, top two defensemen and highest vote-getting goaltender made up the preseason all-conference team. A total of 30 ballots were submitted by media members covering each team, as well as select national college hockey media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 2024-25 NCHC preseason poll will be revealed. It will first be counted down on the NCHC’s Twitter account, @TheNCHC, beginning at 3 p.m. EST.

NCHC media day then takes place the following day on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn., the home of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Fans will be able to take part in 2024 NCHC media day by asking questions for student-athletes during ‘Twitter Takeovers’ in the morning, streaming the state of the conference address for free on NCHC.tv and more.