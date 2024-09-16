Wisconsin takes No. 1 spot in 2024-25 WCHA preseason women’s hockey poll, Badgers’ Simms chosen preseason player of the year

2024-25 WCHA Coaches Poll

(Coaches could not vote for their own team. First-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Wisconsin (5) 46 points

2. Ohio State (2) 43

3. Minnesota (1) 40

4. Minnesota Duluth 31

5. St. Cloud State 25

6. St. Thomas 17

7. Minnesota State 15

8. Bemidji State 7

WCHA Preseason Player of the Year: Kirsten Simms, Jr., D, Wisconsin (3 votes)

Others receiving votes: Caroline Harvey, Jr., Wisconsin (2); Abbey Murphy, Sr., Minnesota (2); Casey O’Brien, Wisconsin (1).

WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year: Chloe Primerano, Minnesota defender (6 votes)

Others receiving votes: Mira Jungåker, Ohio State defender (1), Caitlin Kraemer, Minnesota Duluth forward (1)

Preseason All-WCHA Team

F: Kirsten Simms, Jr., Wisconsin

F: Abbey Murphy, Sr., Minnesota

F: Joy Dunne, So., Ohio State

D: Nelli Laitinen, Jr., Minnesota

D: Caroline Harvey, Jr., Wisconsin

G: Ève Gascon, So., Minnesota Duluth

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards – Casey O’Brien, 5th-Yr, Wisconsin; Laila Edwards, Jr., Wisconsin; Natalie Mlynkova, 5th-Yr, Minnesota

Defense – Mira Jungåker, Fr., Ohio State; Nicole Vallario, Sr., St. Thomas; Chloe Primerano, Fr., Minnesota.

Goaltender – Amanda Thiele, Gr. Ohio State, Ava McNaughton, So., Wisconsin; Sanni Ahola, 5th-Yr, St. Cloud State.