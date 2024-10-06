SUNDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Stonehill stuns Merrimack in OT, Union gets by Army West Point in OT, St. Lawrence scores five unanswered to beat Canisius, No. 16 St. Cloud State blanks St. Thomas

Aside from the exhibition games, Sunday was a light schedule across men’s college hockey.

Perhaps the biggest win was upstart Stonehill, in just the Skyhawks’ third season at the NCAA Division I level, knocking off Merrimack 3-2 in overtime at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass., on a Devlin O’Brien goal 38 seconds into extra time.

Anthony Galante had tied it 2-2 for the Skyhawks at 19:51 of the third period.

OVERTIME WINNER‼️ Devlin O'Brien sends the Skyhawks home with a win after lighting the lamp on his first goal of the season!🤩#GoHill pic.twitter.com/c550Em91uH — Stonehill Ice Hockey (@StonehillHockey) October 6, 2024

Brady Hunter also scored for Stonehill and goaltender Spencer Marquis made 22 saves for the win.

For the Warriors, Seamus Powell and Ty Daneault scored and Connor Androlewicz finished with 27 saves in goal.

Union 4, Army West Point 3 (OT)

Just 58 seconds into overtime, John Prokop won it for Union as the Garnet Chargers took a 4-3 win over the Black Knights at Messa Rink in Schenectady, N.Y.

JOHN PROKOP CALLS GAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/51PXZfddV1 — Union College Men's Hockey (@Unionmhockey) October 6, 2024

Connor Smith, Cameron Korpi and Nate Hanley also scored for Union and Kyle Chauvette made 15 saves in goal.

Joey Baez collected a goal and an assist for the Black Knights and Nik Hong and Barron Woodring added goals of their own.

In goal, Evan Szary stopped 30 shots for Army West Point.

No. 16 St. Cloud State 1, St. Thomas 0

Ryan Rosborough scored the game’s lone goal in the first period and Isak Posch was sharp in a 34-save shutout to lift the Huskies to a 1-0 win over St. Thomas at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in St. Thomas, Minn.

First goal of the season goes to @RyanRosey44! 🚨 First career assist for Colin Ralph! #GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/yZHIMDNNkJ — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) October 6, 2024

Jake Sibell was equally stellar for the Tommies, registering 27 saves in goal.

St. Lawrence 5, Canisius 2

After going down 2-0 early, St. Lawrence scored five unanswered goals, including four in the second period, and went on to take a 5-2 win over Canisius on Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y.

Drake Burgin netted a pair of goals for SLU, while Ty Naaykens, Isaac Tremblay and Gunnar Thoreson recorded one each. Mason Kucenski made 26 saves in net for the Saints.

Oliver Tarr and Dominic Payne scored for Canisius and Ethan Robertson made 20 saves in the blue paint.

RIT 3, Clarkson 2

Christian Catalano, Nick Cafarelli and Tanner Andrew popped a goal each and Jakub Krbecek compiled 32 saves as the Tigers downed Clarkson 3-2 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

Ryan Bottrill and Trey Taylor found the net for Clarkson and Marcus Brännman stopped 15 shots.

The Penn State at Alaska and No. 1 Denver at Alaska Anchorage games were not complete at the time of this post. Both were slated to start at 5 p.m. Alaska time (9 p.m. Eastern time).