SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 4 Michigan State gains split with No. 2 Boston College, No. 6 North Dakota drops No. 13 Providence, No. 8 Quinnipiac edges Penn State, No. 9 Wisconsin gets by Lindenwood in OT, Arizona State rallies late to tie No. 10 Michigan

Michigan State avenged a 3-0 loss Friday night to Boston College as the No. 4-ranked Spartans came from behind Saturday night and downed the second-ranked Eagles 4-3 at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Charlie Stramel scored two goals for MSU, while Trey Augustine finished with 32 saves between the pipes in the win, also Michigan State’s 600th career win all-time at Munn Ice Arena.

Russell 's tip off a feed from Dorwart gives MSU back the lead, 4-3. Crazy entertaining one here at Munn! pic.twitter.com/Pbu8UYyikR — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) October 12, 2024

Red Savage and Daniel Russell also scored for the Spartans and Isaac Howard added a pair of assists.

For BC, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard and Lukas Gustafsson scored, with Oskar Jellvik chipping in two assists and Jacob Fowler stopping 25 shots in goal.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024-25, Munn has hosted 955 Spartans games, and MSU holds a 600-282-73 record in its home facility all-time. Members of the 1974-75 MSU hockey team – the first team to play at Munn – were on hand for the weekend festivities to kick off the anniversary year.

No. 6 North Dakota 5, No. 13 Providence 2 (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game)

Dylan James scored twice for North Dakota as the Fighting Hawks beat Providence 5-2 at the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron Berg, Jayden Perron and Sacha Boisvert added goals for North Dakota and TJ Semptimphelter made 22 saves in goal.

Braiden Clark and Hudson Malinoski netted the Friars’ goals and goalie Philip Svedebäck finished with 26 saves.

No. 8 Quinnipiac 3, Penn State 2

Jeremy Wilmer scored twice and Andon Cerbone a single gave the Bobcats a 3-0 lead by the 1:06 mark of the second period, and Quinnipiac held on for a 3-2 win over Penn State at the M & T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Not bad for your first game in #BobcatNation 😎 pic.twitter.com/ljXGzzff8F — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) October 12, 2024

Ben Schoen and Danny Dzhaniyev scored for the Nittany Lions, Aiden Fink assisted on both, and Arsenii Sergeev made 19 stops in goal.

No. 9 Wisconsin 3, Lindenwood 2 (OT)

After losing 4-2 in the opener Friday night, Wisconsin rebounded with three unanswered goals in a 3-2 overtime win over Lindenwood at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Quinn Finley scored at 19:25 of the second period and then at 14:29 of the third period before Daniel Laatsch won it for the Badgers at 4:41 of OT.

THANK YOU, DAN LAATSCH! 🫡 Badgers come back from down 2-0 to win in OT! 🍎: Gavin Morrissey & Quinn Finley pic.twitter.com/L4aXeeABys — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) October 13, 2024

William Gramme made 15 stops between the pipes for the Badgers.

Ethan Zielke had a goal and an assist and David Gagnon also scored for the Lions with Owen Bartoszkiewicz finishing with 42 saves.

No. 10 Michigan 3, Arizona State 3 (XXX wins the shootout)

With goaltender Gibson Homer on the bench for the extra attacker, Noah Beck scored at 19:00 and then Cullen Potter 15 seconds later to bring Arizona State into a 3-3 tie on home ice at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Devils then won the shootout after nothing was settled in overtime.

YOU HATE TO SEE IT 🤷‍♂️ TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/lRGho4mAgB — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) October 13, 2024

Tyler Duke, Philippe Lapointe and Michael Hage found the net for Michigan and Cameron Korpi made 28 saves in goal for the Wolverines.

Dylan Jackson also scored for the Sun Devils and Homer stopped 31 shots in goal.

No. 16 St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 2

Austin Burnevik, Barrett Hall and Colin Ralph scored to lead SCSU to a 3-2 win and weekend home-and-home sweep over Bemidji State at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

Isak Posch made 23 saves in goal for the Huskies.

Will Magnuson and Jackson Jutting scored for BSU and netminder Mattias Sholl turned aside 22 shots for the Beavers.

No. 3 Boston University 4, Union 1

Four different players scored for BU – Shane Lachance, Alex Zetterberg, Cole Eiserman and Jack Harvey – and Harvey added an assist for a two-point game as the Terriers defeated Union 4-1 from Agganis Arena in Boston.

After a terrific rush up the ice, Hutty takes a hit to make a great play to Eisy for the 3-0 lead, which is where it stands after 20 minutes! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/3VRXhZHowa@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/ETYgSRg1RS — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) October 12, 2024

In goal for BU, Mathieu Caron finished with 36 saves.

Parker Lindauer scored Union’s goal and Kyle Chauvette finished with 40 saves.

No. 12 Colorado College 6, Northern Michigan 1

Ty Gallagher posted a goal and two assists and Gleb Veremyev, Max Burkholder and Philippe Blais-Savoie each had a goal and an assist to lead CC to a 6-1 win over Northern Michigan at the Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

His first in the Springs, many more to come for Mr. Gallagher.#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/vxd0GlSX0P — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) October 13, 2024

Noah Laba tacked on four assists and Stanley Cooley and Drew Montgomery also tallied for the Tigers, who got 11 saves from goaltender Kaidan Mbereko.

Ryan Duguay registered the lone Wildcats goal and Ethan Barwick made 30 stops in the NMU crease.

No. 17 Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 1

Western Michigan earned the weekend home-and-home sweep with a 5-1 win over Ferris State from Ewigleben Arena in Big Rapids, Mich.

Slukynsky's first of the season was a beauty! #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/XqGQGaSVcv — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) October 13, 2024

Owen Michaels scored twice and Matteo Costantini, Cam Knuble and Grant Slukynsky also tallied for the Broncos. Hampton Slukynsky stopped 28 shots in goal for WMU.

Cole Burtch scored for Ferris State and goaltender Noah West made 27 saves.

IceBreaker Tournament

At the annual IceBreaker Tournament, held this year at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, the consolation game saw No. 14 UMass defeat Air Force 5-1.

Cole O’Hara scored twice, Nick VanTassell, Aydar Suniev and Lucas Olvestad one each and Michael Hrabal finished with 33 saves in goal.

Up 3-0 after two, including two power-play goals and the first in a UMass uniform for this guy 👇#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/nCsbf8Zsxy — UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) October 13, 2024

Chris Hedden scored the Falcons goal and goalie Guy Blessing stopped 31 shots.

The championship game pitting No. 5 Minnesota against No. 15 Omaha was not complete as of this post. The Gophers and Mavericks were scoreless midway through the first period.