FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 2 Boston College blanks No. 4 Michigan State, Lindenwood upsets No. 9 Wisconsin, Merrimack shuts out No. 19 Minnesota State, No. 15 Omaha edges No. 14 UMass in OT at IceBreaker

Second-ranked Boston College scored three goals during the second period en route to a 3-0 victory over No. 4 Michigan State in its season opener on Friday evening at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Will Vote opened the scoring less than two minutes into the second period. Lukas Gustafsson took a shot from the point and Vote tipped the puck from the front of the net past MSU goalie Trey Augustine to put the Eagles ahead 1-0.

BC pushed the lead to two midway through the second when Vote tallied his second goal of the night. James Hagens forced a turnover in the neutral zone with Vote picking up the loose puck. Vote and Hagens did a quick give-and-go and Vote fired in his second goal of the game.

Vote scores his second of the period and BC takes a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/MOqCq00GWE — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 11, 2024

Oskar Jellvik made it 3-0 with under 30 seconds to go in the second frame. Ryan Leonard found Gabe Perreault, who immediately found Jellvik in front on the right side of the net to put it home.

Jacob Fowler made 24 saves in the contest to earn the shutout while Augustine made 26 for the Spartans.

Lindenwood 4, No. 9 Wisconsin 2

Jaeden Mercier scored two goals to lead Lindenwood to a 4-2 upset win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Artyom Borshyov and Alexander Lundman also scored for the Lions to back the 34-save outing from goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz.

Lions making history taking the Win in tonight’s game 🆚 #9 Wisconsin #GoLions 🦁 pic.twitter.com/625mPZiNmq — Lindenwood Hockey (@LULionsHockey) October 12, 2024

Gavin Morrissey and Ryland Mosley scored the Badgers’ goals and Tommy Scarfone stopped 15 shots between the pipes.

Merrimack 1, No. 19 Minnesota State 0

Tyler Young’s goal at 16:51 of the first period was the game’s only goal as Merrimack downed Minnesota State 1-0 on the road at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

GOAL! Save the puck, that's number one for Tyler Young!#GoMack pic.twitter.com/R4EWlKJSDv — Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@Merrimack_MIH) October 12, 2024

Merrimack goalie Max Lundgren made 27 saves for the shutout.

For the Mavericks, Alex Tracy finished with 20 stops in goal.

No. 10 Michigan 4, Arizona State 1

Garrett Schifsky recorded a hat trick to lead Michigan over Arizona State at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Garrett Schifsky from Jackson Hallum – a short-handed goal and Michigan leads 2-0 pic.twitter.com/rerepZO0tE — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 11, 2024

Michael Hage also scored for the Wolverines and Logan Stein made 35 saves in goal.

For the Sun Devils, Ty Jackson scored and goaltender Gibson Homer turned aside 29 shots.

No. 15 Omaha 3, No. 14 UMass 2 (OT)

In the opener of the annual IceBreaker Tournament, Zach Urdahl’s second goal of the game at 4:05 of overtime gave Omaha a 3-2 win over UMass at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Aydar Suniev’s goal at 18:34 of the third period brought UMass into the 2-2 tie before Urdahl won it for the Mavericks in the extra session.

Jacob Slipec also scored for UNO and Simon Latkoczy made 24 saves in goal.

Lucas Mercuri tallied the other Minutemen goal with Michael Hrabal collecting 21 saves between the pipes.

The second game of the IceBreaker, No. 5 Minnesota vs. Air Force, was still in progress as of the time of this post.

No. 16 St. Cloud State 4, Bemidji State 3

Thor Byfuglien’s goal at 6:11 of the third period stood as the game winner and St. Cloud State held on the rest of the way to take a 4-3 decision over Bemidji State at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Auston Burnevik popped a pair of goals for the Huskies and Ethan AuCoin also scored in the win as goalie Isak Posch made 30 saves.

For the Beavers, Carter Randklev scored twice and Eric Martin added a goal of his own. Mattias Sholl finished with 19 saves in the Bemidji State crease.

No. 17 Western Michigan 4, Ferris State 1

In a battle of former (previous) CCHA foes, four different players scored for Western Michigan as the Broncos beat Ferris State 4-1 at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Iiro Hakkarainen, Joona Väisänen, Ty Henricks and Zach Nehring found the net for WMU and Cameron Rowe stopped 17 shots in goal.

Henricks adds one to the board! pic.twitter.com/YNhXDPth6N — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) October 12, 2024

Caiden Gault netted the lone Ferris State goal and goaltender Noah West made 40 saves.