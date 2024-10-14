Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
In this episode, we start with the top-billed Boston College vs. Michigan State series, Omaha’s icebreaker victory in Las Vegas and disappointing attendance. Other notable performances included Michigan’s series at Arizona State, which included a humorous social media exchange.
We also look at surprise victories like Lindenwood’s over Wisconsin, Merrimack’s bounce-back win against Minnesota State, and we touch on teams with strong starts including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and St. Cloud State.
A discussion on rule changes surrounding face-offs and major or minor penalties concludes the episode.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and Hosts
00:25 Boston College vs. Michigan State Recap
05:04 Omaha’s Icebreaker Win in Las Vegas
12:08 Michigan vs. Arizona State Highlights
21:00 Biggest Upsets and Disappointments
27:00 Early Season Successes
33:52 Officiating Changes and Challenges
37:43 Conclusion and Sign-Off
