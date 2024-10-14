Denver stays No. 1, North Dakota moves into top 5 of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Denver strengthened its hold on the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll on Monday.

The defending NCAA champion Pioneers got 47 of 50 first-place votes and stayed No. 1 after an off weekend.

No. 2 Boston College and No. 4 Michigan State stayed put after splitting a nonconference series in East Lansing. Boston University also stayed at No. 3 following a win over Union.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll — Oct. 14, 2024

North Dakota entered the top five and Minnesota fell to No. 6. The Gophers lost the championship game of the Ice Breaker tournament to Omaha, which moved up from 15th to 12th. The Fighting Hawks defeated Providence in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game, sending the Friars from 13th to 14th.

Wisconsin had the biggest fall of the week, from No. 9 to No. 16, after it lost its season opener at home to Lindenwood on Friday and had to rally for an overtime win on Saturday.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.