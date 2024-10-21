Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
We recap No. 9 Maine’s dramatic sweep of No. 7 Quinnipiac and Augustana’s surprising victories over No. 12 Omaha. The discussion includes North Dakota’s struggles, Michigan’s split series with St. Cloud, and Alaska’s surprising win against Notre Dame. Highlights also feature Denver Pioneers’ banner-raising ceremony and consecutive wins over Northeastern, Ohio State’s strong defensive start, and Western Michigan’s offensive prowess. Robert Morris’ sweep over Miami and the comparative performance of conferences like Atlantic Hockey and Big Ten are also analyzed, underscoring the competitive and unpredictable nature of the season.
Times are approximate:
00:00 Introduction and hosts
00:32 Maine vs. Quinnipiac recap
04:00 Augustana’s impressive start
06:08 Minnesota State vs. North Dakota
09:24 Michigan vs. St. Cloud Series
11:42 Alaska’s upset over Notre Dame
13:45 Challenges for Alaska and independent teams
17:05 Challenges of Alaska trips
18:40 Denver Pioneers’ banner raising
20:31 The difficulty of sweeping series
24:57 Ohio State’s impressive start
28:02 Western Michigan’s strong performance
30:27 Robert Morris’ successful weekend
34:15 Conference performance and wrap-up
