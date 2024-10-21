Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

We recap No. 9 Maine’s dramatic sweep of No. 7 Quinnipiac and Augustana’s surprising victories over No. 12 Omaha. The discussion includes North Dakota’s struggles, Michigan’s split series with St. Cloud, and Alaska’s surprising win against Notre Dame. Highlights also feature Denver Pioneers’ banner-raising ceremony and consecutive wins over Northeastern, Ohio State’s strong defensive start, and Western Michigan’s offensive prowess. Robert Morris’ sweep over Miami and the comparative performance of conferences like Atlantic Hockey and Big Ten are also analyzed, underscoring the competitive and unpredictable nature of the season.

Times are approximate:

00:00 Introduction and hosts

00:32 Maine vs. Quinnipiac recap

04:00 Augustana’s impressive start

06:08 Minnesota State vs. North Dakota

09:24 Michigan vs. St. Cloud Series

11:42 Alaska’s upset over Notre Dame

13:45 Challenges for Alaska and independent teams

17:05 Challenges of Alaska trips

18:40 Denver Pioneers’ banner raising

20:31 The difficulty of sweeping series

24:57 Ohio State’s impressive start

28:02 Western Michigan’s strong performance

30:27 Robert Morris’ successful weekend

34:15 Conference performance and wrap-up

