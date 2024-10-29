TMQ: How to define ‘rapid success’ when it comes to college hockey, how a coach can affect a team’s turnaround from one season to the next

Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback.

Dan: I woke up this morning to the crispy feel of leaves under my feet and 30-degree temperatures in the air. It was fall in New England, the perfect time of year, and I 100 percent left the back door wide-open in my house. So my living room needs a leaf blower, and it was really cold.

But that’s not what we’re here to talk about.

It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time to recap the college hockey weekend. I’m still buzzing over here about Boston College’s come-from-behind win over Western Michigan, but the Denver-Wisconsin series kept us once again ironed into Denver as No. 1 and BC as No. 2 – though BC lost its usual first place votes.

It’s early, but those two teams are playing head-and-shoulders hockey above everyone else (worth noting that Minnesota and Cornell had the two non-Denver first place votes).

As I welcome my cohost for the week, Paula, I know you kept a close eye on the DU series against the Badgers… what’s standing out about those two teams in particular, or maybe it’s just Denver?

Paula: Denver hasn’t lost a step since winning the 2024 national championship. Including their six wins this season, the Pioneers are riding a 15-game win streak, dating back to a one-goal loss to Colorado College Mar. 8. It’s extraordinary. They feel like a juggernaut already and the season isn’t a month old.

I’m impressed with every aspect of their game. Through six games, three players – Aidan Thompson, Carter King, and Sam Harris – have a combined 15 goals, each on track to hit 10 before the end of November. Thompson had 11 total last season, King had 15 and Harris 14. If they continue to score at this pace, they’ll each have career seasons.

Then there’s Jack Devine, with his single goal so far – but 13 assists. He’s everywhere on the ice. Devine had an amazing year last season with 27 goals and 29 assists. He’s already near half his assist total from a year ago, so he’s certainly upped his offensive game in specific ways. I can’t imagine what his season will be like when he starts to get the goals, too.

Matt Davis (1.67 GAA, .930 SV%) has been outstanding, and the team defense in front of him has been solid.

Some people might argue that the Pioneers’ schedule to start the season has been on the lighter side, but I am not among those folks. A trip to Anchorage to open play followed by two top-20 opponents is a good tune-up. They have Yale and Lindenwood before they face North Dakota on the road Nov. 15-16 to begin NCHC play, but even if the teams they’re facing early on aren’t as challenging as their NCHC competition surely will be, the continued winning builds confidence and helps the Pioneers work out some early issues.

They’re poised to make another national championship run.

Wisconsin. Ah, Wisconsin.

The Badgers are struggling to follow up their 26-win season of 2023-24, Mike Hastings’ first behind the Wisconsin bench. They lost four 10-plus goal scorers from a season ago as well as goaltender Kyle McClellan. They’ve scored just 10 goals through their six games (1-5-0) and they’ve allowed 20. That’s a losing recipe, and Hastings and his staff know it.

Here’s the thing, though: Mike Hastings has never coached a team to a losing season in his entire career. I’m confident that the Badgers will somehow muster and improve, but this slow start will bite them in the end.

I’m sure you didn’t expect a dissertation on Denver. I’m just so impressed with them. They’re not the only team that bedazzles me in the early going. Who’s on your radar?