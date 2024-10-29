NEHC Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Statesmen looking for ‘three-peat’ in final season of NEHC alignment

The 2024-25 season already brings us several conference re-alignments and a new playing league to the D-III mix that will impact conference races and national tournament bid opportunities next spring. In what will be the final season of the NEHC as we have seen it in recent years, the conference adds Albertus Magnus from the Independent ranks and Salve Regina from the CCC (Now CNE), replacing Johnson & Wales, for an eleven-team race to the league championship. No doubt the depth and skill of the teams will be on display as competitors, old and new, seek to unseat the two-time NEHC and national champions from Hobart.

The Favorites

While a couple of key offensive pieces have moved on to the D-1 ranks (Tanner Hartmann to Brown and Artem Buzoberya to Bentley), Hobart still has impressive talent that puts them among the best teams in the nation. Goaltenders Damon Beaver and Mavrick Goyer make it exceedingly difficult for teams to score and the defense led by Cooper Swift, Austin Mourar and Bauer Morrissey contribute on both ends of the ice. Up front Luke Aquaro, Matthew Iasenza, Chris Duclair, and Ignat Belov lead a deep group of forwards that will attack with speed. Hobart will be motivated by the intense competition as they pursue a final NEHC championship and a third consecutive national title.

Skidmore played for the conference championship last season against Hobart and has visions of winning that round this season to claim the conference title. There is a strong nucleus returning for coach Rob Hutchison starting with forwards Kaeden Patrick, Cooper Rice, and Jaden York. On defense Danny Magnuson and Will Dow-Kenny lead a mobile group that like to engage on the offensive end. In goal, the departure of Tate Brandon opens the crease to competition for senior Blaine Moore, junior transfer Joshua Seeley (Bentley) as well as sophomore transfer Tomy Aitken (Stevenson) and sophomore Alex Bonrouhi. If the Thoroughbreds can find consistent goaltending from the current stable of netminders, look for Skidmore to be in the hunt for a conference crown.

The Dark Horses

Norwich is always a team that will contend near the top of the standings and this year’s edition of the Cadets displays a lot of talent among the forward group led by Clark Kerner, Bryan O’Mara, Joe Johnson, and Alex Lewis. Strong defensive play is a hallmark of Norwich teams and this year’s squad sees a large and mobile group of defenders in front of a tandem of outstanding goaltenders in Sami Molu and Bryce Walcarius. The Cadets issues in recent years have been the ability to score goals so if Kerner & Company can light the lamp more frequently, the Cadets will be in the hunt in February.

Babson is always a threat in the conference and this year should be no different as the Beavers return a solid group who play a very up-tempo system and take advantage of opponents’ mistakes. The veteran group is led by fifteen juniors including forwards Egan Schmitt, Ian Driscoll, Cam Joslin, and Ryan Murphy. The Beavers have depth and play a very disciplined game that can frustrate the best of opponents. Do not be surprised to dee the Beavers in the mix come playoff time.

The Soaring Eagles of Elmira always seem to play themselves into contention at the right time of the year and this year’s veteran group led by forwards Ryan Reifler, Bailey Krawczyk, goaltender Kyle Curtin and defensive transfer Shane Miller give coach Aaron Saul some firepower to go with a goaltender known to steal wins. During the COVID year when the UCHC was one of just a couple leagues playing, Elmira found a way to win the title before joining the NEHC and would surely love to repeat that championship occurrence in this their final season in the NEHC.

Players to watch:

Albertus Magnus: Nick Durajlija – defense: Tyler Ignazzitto – forward

Babson: Wyatt George – forward; Egan Schmitt – forward

Elmira: Kyle Curtin – goaltender; ; Ryan Reifler – forward

Hobart Luke Aquaro – forward; Damon Beaver- goaltender

UMass-Boston: Evan Coogins – forward; Jazz Krivtsov – forward

New England College: David Novotny – forward; Kai Tomita – goaltender

Norwich: Clark Kerner – forward; Bryan O’Mara – forward

Salve Regina: Cayden Bailey – goaltender; Hoon Kim – defense

Skidmore: Will Dow-Kenny – defense; Jaden York – forward

Southern Maine: Austin Marini – forward; Matt Sullivan – forward

VSU – Castleton: Zach Papapetros – defense; Andrew Stefura – forward

USCHO predicted finish

Hobart Skidmore Norwich Babson Elmira Salve Regina Albertus Magnus Southern Maine Massachusetts-Boston Castleton New England College

Featured matchups amongst the great non-conference games on opening weekend are: Curry vs Massachusetts-Boston; Plymouth State vs. Babson; Southern Maine vs. Endicott and Oswego vs. Hobart.