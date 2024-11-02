SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: #11 Michigan sweeps #5 BU with OT winner, #9 Cornell completes sweep of #6 North Dakota, #2 Boston College earns two-game sweep at #10 St. Cloud

Michigan’s Jackson Hallum scored the game-tying goal with 7:20 remaining in regulation and then followed it up with the overtime game winner as the Wolverines took two road victories over No. 5 Boston University, 5-4.

Hallum from Schifsky in OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/Hal304qAH3 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 3, 2024

In a back-and-forth game, Michigan took an early lead before BU rallied on first-period goals by Shane Lachance and Matt Coppini.

Michigan answered early in the second on Hallum’s first of the night to draw the game even at 2.

After the two teams traded goals, BU’s Devin Kaplan gave the Terriers the lead with 8:12 remaining only to be answered by Hallum 52 seconds later on the power play.

Hallum’s goal at 3:13 of the overtime marked the Wolverines first overtime victory since a 6-5 decision at Minnesota last March.

No. 9 Cornell 5, No. 6 North Dakota 3

Cornell, an Ivy League team starting its season this weekend nearly a month after much of its competition, earned its second straight upset win over No. 6 North Dakota, earning a 5-3 victory on Saturday to sweep the weekend series in Ithaca, N.Y.

The Big Red overcame a 3-2 deficit after two periods with goals by Ryan Walsh, Tim Rego and Kyle Penney in the final stanza.

Cornell took the early lead with goals by Jake Kraft in the first and Jack O’Leary at 10:00 of the second.

North Dakota answered, and did so quickly, when Dylan James, Louis Jamernik and Sacha Boisvert all scored late in the second to give the visiting Fighting Hawks the lead after 40 minutes.

Ian Shane, who earned his 50th career win on Friday, made 25 stops to take the victory.

No. 2 Boston College 2, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

Boston College was another team to sweep a key top 10 weekend series, overcoming an early 1-0 hole to win 2-1 on a Gabe Perreault goal.

What a goal from Perreault 😲 pic.twitter.com/6V9dPzUpl2 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 3, 2024

After St. Cloud State’s Verner Miettinen gave the host Huskies the lead at 4:59 of the first period, Boston College’s Eamon Powell found the equalizer at 6:38 of the middle frame.

Perreault’s fifth goal of the young season at 3:23 of the third was the difference maker. Jacob Fowler earned the win making 25 saves.

Wisconsin 2, No. 19 Notre Dame 1

Wisconsin snapped a five-game losing streak in fashion, winning on the road at 19th-ranked Notre Dame, 2-1, behind a Simon Tassy game-winner and a 22-save effort by goaltender Tommy Scarfone.

All of the goals in the game came in the middle period. Wisconsin’s Owen Lindmark gave the Badgers the lead at 5:34 before Ryan Helliwell evened the game for the Fighting Irish.

Tassy notched his first goal of the season with just 35 seconds remaining in the second, a goal that stood up as the game winner.

Notre Dame’s Owen Say made 33 saves in defeat.