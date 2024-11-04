Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 4, 2024

(1) Wisconsin at (8) St. Cloud State

Vivian Jungels scored 34 seconds in, Cassie Hall doubled the lead 42 seconds later and by three minutes in, Laila Edwards had made it a 3-0 game. St. Cloud made a goalie switch, putting Emilia Kyrkkö in for Sanni Ahola. KK Harvey scored later in the first to make it 4-0 at the first intermission. Edwards scored again in the second to make it 5-0. Ahola was back in net for the third and Hall added one more to give Wisconsin a 6-0 win. In the second game, Edwards scored four minutes in and Maggie Scannell lit the lamp in the final minute of the period to send Wisconsin to the locker room up 2-0 after one. A major penalty led to a 5-on-3 opportunity for St. Cloud where they also pulled their goal to have a 6-on-3 advantage, but Wisconsin held them off. SCSU would pull their goalie on the power play two more times, but they could not break through as Ava McNaughton earned her second-straight shutout. Lacey Eden scored on the power play in the second and Kirsten Simms’ empty-netter completed the 4-0 win and weekend sweep for Wisconsin.

(2) Ohio State at St. Thomas

St. Thomas struck first with Maddie Brown lighting the lamp early to give the Tommies a 1-0 lead. It was short-lived as Joy Dunne responded 14 seconds later and scored again later in the first to put OSU up 2-1 at the end of the 1st. Jenna Buglioni scored short-handed in the second and rookies Jocelyn Amos and Jordyn Petrie each scored in the third to lead the Buckeyes to a 5-1 win. In the second game, Tommies goalie Dani Strom was outstanding, setting a career high with 39 saves to deny the Buckeye offense again and again and take this game to overtime tied 0-0. A late penalty in regulation gave OSU the player advantage in the extra frame and Emma Peschel took advantage, earning Ohio State a 1-0 OT win.

(3) Minnesota at Bemidji State

Bemidji State made 25 blocks on Friday and held Minnesota to just 27 shots, but Natálie Mlýnková scored twice to lead the Gophers to a 2-1 win. The two Minnesota goals were in the first period and Izy Fairchild pulled one back for the Beavers in the second, but the Gopher defense was strong through several power plays, including a major and held off Bemidji State to earn the 2-1 win. In the second game, Minnesota took advantage of special teams, scoring three of their four goals on the power play in the first period and that would prove to be enough. Abbey Murphy had two extra attacker goals while Mlýnková added another and Emma Kreisz scored at even strength to put the Gophers up 4-0. In the second, Bemidji held them to just five shots on goal and Morgan Smith lit the lamp, but the Beavers couldn’t beat Hannah Clark and Minnesota took the 4-1 win and weekend sweep.

(4) Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State

Nina Jobst-Smith, Olivia Wallin and Caitlin Kraemer each scored for UMD in the first period on Friday. Sydney Langseth put the Mavericks on the board in the second to make it 3-1, but MSU couldn’t further close the gap and Kraemer added another goal in the third to give UMD the 4-1 win. It was a different story on Saturday. After a back and forth first, Taylor Otremba’s flip into the net gave Mankato a 1-0 lead early in the second. Tova Henderson quickly replied for the Bulldogs to make it 1-1. Alexis Paddington’s goal put Minnesota State up 2-1 early in the third. As the time ticked down, Wallin scored for UMD and then, with 100 seconds left in regulation, Clara Van Wieren gave Minnesota Duluth their first lead of the game. It lasted just 21 seconds as Shelbi Guttormson responded for the Mavericks to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. The extra period did not find a winner and it took eight rounds of a shootout before either team scored – Tova Henderson had the only goal, earning the Bulldogs the extra point.

(5) Clarkson at (11) Quinnipiac

These two teams fought for an advantage in the first to no avail and then the Bobcats broke through when Sophie Urban found Kathryn Stockdale in front of the net to make it 1-0 Quinnipiac. That would prove to be the difference maker as the Bobcats shut down on defense and added two empty-net goals to take a 3-0 win.

(5) Clarkson at Princeton

The Golden Knights stopped their losing skid with an emphatic 6-3 win on Saturday. Anne Cherkowski led Clarkson with two goals and two assists while Rhea Hicks added four assists. Sena Catterall scored twice to have the Golden Knights up 2-0 early in the second. Cherkowski’s first a few minutes later made it 3-0. Princeton’s Hannah Fetterolf got her team on the board before the intermission to make it 3-1. Cherkowski’s second was a power play tally 18 seconds into the third. Issy Wunder replied 23 seconds later to make it 4-2. Madison Chantler extended the lead to 5-2 before Sarah Paul responded for the Tigers. But they couldn’t mount more of a comeback and Chantler’s empty-netter secured the win.

RPI at (6) Colgate

Addison Spitz scored midway through the first to put Colgate up 1-0 after one. In the second, Emma Pais one-timed a great pass on the power play to make it a 2-0 game. Morgann Skoda narrowed the gap in the closing minute of the frame to make it 2-1. Pais got her second of the game early in the third on an assist from Kalty Kaltounková – her 200th career point. Elyssa Biederman scored later in the third to secure the 4-1 win.

Union at (6) Colgate

It was a back and forth game, but Colgate rallied in the third to earn a 4-3 win. The Raiders got on the board first as Kalty Kaltounková’s shot knocked off the defense and into the net. The lead was short-lived as Mikayla Blomquist equalized for Union on a 2-on-1 to make it 1-1. Kaia Malachino’s back door goal gave Colgate the 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Midway through the second, Karianne Engelbert took advantage of another odd player rush to tie the game 2-2. Maren Friday’s shot through traffic found the back of the net late in the period to give Union the 3-2 lead at the second intermission. A turnover early in the third led to a goal by Alexis Petford that tied the game for Colgate. Kaltounková scored her second of the game after her own faceoff win to put the Raiders ahead for good as they buckled down on defense and earned the win.

(7) St. Lawrence at Princeton

The Saints earned a win in their first conference games thanks to two goals from Taylor Lum and a goal and an assist from Abby Hehl. Lum scored just 90 seconds into the game to set the one for St. Lawrence. Katina Duscio doubled the lead later in the first, but Princeton responded with a power play goal from Mackenzie Alexander. Lum opened the scoring again in the second to make it 3-1. Issy Wunder closed the gap for the Tigers, making it 3-2, but that’s as close as it would get. Hehl made it 4-2 before the second ended and then Aly McLeod and Anna Segedi lengthened the lead in the third to make it a 6-2 SLU win.

(7) St. Lawrence at (11) Quinnipiac

The goalies were the stars of this one for more than two periods as St. Lawrence’s Emma-Sofie Nordström and Quinnipiac’s Kaley Doyle each kept clean sheets. Halle Mules put the Saints on the board first as she carried the puck from center ice and cut across the zone before finding the back of the net. Quinnipiac tied the game on the player advantage as Makayla Watson’s shot from the blue line made it through traffic to make it 1-1. Jenna Donohue put back a loose puck on another player advantage to put the Bobcats up 2-1 and added an empty-netter to secure the win for Quinnipiac.

Union at (9) Cornell

The Garnet Chargers lept out to a 2-0 lead and withstood a Cornell charge in the third to earn their first-ever victory over a top-10 team and just their second-ever win over Cornell. Union took the lead towards the end of the first when an awkward bounce behind the net put the puck on the stick of Karianne Engelbert and she slotted it home on a close angle to make it 1-0. They doubled that on the first shift of the second as Paige Greco’s redirect made it 2-0. Katie Chan replied for Corell midway through the second, but Union replied immediately as Jill Willis’ shot trickled into the net about a minute later. Delaney Fleming closed the gap to 3-2 with under a minute to play in the second, but from there, Union shut them down. The Big Red outshot the Garnet Chargers 12-1 in the final frame and pulled their goalie to have a player advantage for the final 2:06 of the game, but Union came up huge to deny them and earn the 3-2 win.

RPI at (9) Cornell

Cornell registered a big bounce back win on Saturday as Lindzi Avar scored her first career hat trick and the Big Red rolled to a 7-0 win. The teams played a back and forth first period before the home team took control. In addition to Avar, Mckenna Van Gelder, Kaitlin Jockims, Beatrice Perron-Roy and Avi Adam scored in the win.

Holy Cross at (10) Connecticut

UConn outshot Holy Cross 38-17, but the Crusaders pushed the Huskies to their limit on Friday. Emily Crovo’s power play goal was the only tally in the first, putting Holy Cross up 1-0. It wasn’t until there were under five minutes to play in the third that Claire Murdoch got the Huskies on the board and forced overtime. It was Ashley Allard in the extra frame that won the game for Connecticut. In the second game of the series, Kyla Josifovic’s first period goal would prove to be the game-winner. Murdoch added a power play goal in the second to ensure the 2-0 win and weekend sweep.

Syracuse at (12) Penn State

On Thursday, Penn State took a 1-0 lead as the 1st period wound down on a rebound put back by Kendall Butze. Syracuse pushed back in the second as Tatum White found some space to get in on net to tie the game 1-1. The Orange took the lead later in the second when Klara Jandusikova tapped in a long distance shot from Jocelyn Filia. With about five left in regulation, Maddy Christian got in on net and flipped the puck in to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. Brianna Brooks shot from the circle in overtime secured the 3-2 win for Penn State. In the second game, the teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period thanks to power play goals from Maddy Christian for PSU and Charli Kettyle for SU. Abby Stonehouse put the Nittany Lions up 2-1 early in the third and then goals from Leah Stecker and Stella Retrum less than a minute apart midway through the game blew things open to make it 4-1 Penn State. Mik Todd clawed one back for Syracuse, but they couldn’t find more offense and Christian added her third of the weekend to give PSU the 5-2 win.

Merrimack at (13) Boston College

Five different Eagles scored and Julia Pellerin and Sammy Taber each scored twice to lead Boston College to a 7-3 win over Merrimack. Molly Jordan, Katie Pyne and Kate Ham also scored in the win. Chloe Goofers scored twice and Madison Cardaci added a goal for the Warriors in the loss.

(14) Yale at Harvard



Five different Crimson skaters scored on Friday to give Harvard a 5-1 win over the Bulldogs, their first since 2022. Elli Bayard opened the scoring on the power play and Gabi Davidson Adams made it 2-0 before the first intermission. In the second, Anna Bargman cut the lead to 2-1 early but Yale couldn’t bring it closer and Harvard went to the third still in the lead. Scout Oudemool, Gwynn Lapp and Antonio Dinges each scored in the span of two minutes to put the game out of reach and give Harvard the 5-1 win.

(14) Yale at Dartmouth



The Bulldogs got back in the win column with a victory over the Big Green on Saturday. They opened the scoring in the first when Mariya Rauf tipped in a shot from Vita Poniatovskaia to make it 1-0. Just 31 seconds later, Dartmouth tied the game with a power play goal from Laura Fuoco. Jordan Ray put back a rebound in the second and that’s all Yale would need to win their 13th straight against Dartmouth.

(15) Brown at Dartmouth



The Bears kept up their strong start with a 2-1 win on Friday. They’re off to their first 5-0-0 start since the 1992-93 season. After a back and forth scoreless first, Hamilton Doster’s power play goal had Dartmouth up 1-0. A few minutes later, Brown replied as Ava DeCoste tipped Cameron Sikich’s shot from the blue line to tie the game 1-1. Special teams were crucial in the game as Brown took the lead on the advantage with a goal from Ella Muralt and their penalty kill was strong in the closing minutes to secure the win.

(15) Brown at Harvard



Brown outshot Harvard 17-4 in the first, but the teams went to the locker rooms tied 1-1. India McDadi scored midway through the frame on the power play, but Gwynn Lapp got the Crimson on the board a few minutes later. But the Bears came out firing in the second as Monique Lyons scored on the power play just 17 seconds into the period. Jess Ciarrocchi’s short-hander midway through the game extended the lead to 3-1 and then Abby Hancock’s first career goal – a laser through traffic from the blue line – made it 4-1 at the second intermission. Lyons deflected a puck in during the third to give Brown a 5-1 win.