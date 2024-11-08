FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 17 UMass Lowell downs No. 9 Boston University, No. 3 Minnesota rallies to beat Wisconsin, No. 2 Boston College edges No. 5 Maine, Yale ties No. 6 Cornell, top-ranked Denver beats Lindenwood

No. 17 UMass Lowell scored two goals 34 seconds apart in the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and defeat No. 9 Boston University 5-3 Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Libor Nemec made it 4-3 River Hawks at 11:28 of the final period and then Dillan Bentley gave UML the insurance goal at 12:02.

Connor Eddy, Ian Carpentier and Ben Meehan also scored for UMass Lowell.

In goal, Henry Welsch made 26 saves for the win.

Shane Lachance scored twice for BU and Cole Eiserman added a goal.

Mathieu Caron fashioned a 22-save effort in goal for the Terriers.

No. 1 Denver 4, Lindenwood 1

Denver used four different goal scorers and 23 saves from goaltender Matt Davis to down Lindenwood 4-1 at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Jared Wright, Sam Harris, James Reeder and Rieger Lorenz scored for the Pioneers.

Sam Harris' tally is tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/Khbrna1Ndz — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 9, 2024

Tyler Loughman scored for the Lions and goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz made 42 stops in the Lindenwood crease.

No. 2 Boston College 3, No. 5 Maine 2

Ryan Leonard’s goal at 18:27 of the third period completed BC’s comeback for a 3-2 win over Maine at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Andre Gasseau scored the Eagles’ first goal at 10:25 of the third period, Mike Posma tied it at 16:59, and then Leonard tallied what proved to be the game winner just under 90 seconds later.

Josh Nadeau scored in the second period for Maine and Oskar Komarov made it a 2-0 Black Bears lead seven minutes into the third period.

Jacob Fowler made 30 saves in goal for BC, while Albin Boija stopped 27 for Maine.

No. 3 Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2

After being down 2-0 early in the second period, Minnesota rallied with three unanswered to beat Wisconsin 3-2 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Ryan Chesley scored to make it a 2-1 game and then Jimmy Snuggeriud netted the next two, including the game winner at 12:45 of the third period, to put the Gophers ahead to stay.

Quinn Finley and Kyle Kukkonen scored for Wisconsin and goaltender William Gramme made 28 saves.

Nathan Airey stopped 28 shots for the Gophers.

No. 4 Michigan State 4, No. 13 Ohio State 2

Michigan State used four different goal scorers – Nicklas Andrews, Red Savage, Daniel Russell, David Gucciardi – to knock off Ohio State 4-2 at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Savage goes five-hole and buries the rebound in front for a 2-0 Spartan lead. pic.twitter.com/MCzpDIww42 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 9, 2024

Davis Burnside and Patrick Guzzo scored for the Buckeyes and Logan Terness made 23 saves in goal.

For Michigan State, Trey Augustine finished with 22 stops between the pipes.

Yale 2, No. 6 Cornell 2 (Yale wins shootout)

From Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y., Donovan Frias scored both goals as Yale tied Cornell 2-2.

Yale then won the shootout.

Dalton Bancroft and Jack O’Leary scored for the Big Red.

In goal, Jack Stark made 27 saves for the Bulldogs, while Ian Shane had six saves for Cornell.

Northeastern 2, No. 11 Providence 2 (Northeastern wins shootout)

Joe Connor and Jack Williams scored for Northeastern, while Logan Will and Graham Camache scored for Providence as the two teams tied 2-2 at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

The Huskies then won the shootout.

Cameron Whitehead made 28 saves in goal for Northeastern, while Philip Svedebäck made 27 for the Friars.

No. 7 Michigan 2, No. 20 Notre Dame 1 (OT)

Evan Werner’s goal at 2:02 of overtime gave Michigan a 2-1 win over Notre Dame at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kienan Draper also scored for the Wolverines.

Evan Werner wins it in overtime! pic.twitter.com/dAmdkxDg0G — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 9, 2024

Brennan Ali scored for Notre Dame and goaltender Owen Say made 45 saves.

Logan Stein had 18 saves for Michigan.

No. 8 Colorado College 4, Arizona State 3 (OT)

Stanley Cooley’s goal at 19:03 of the third period tied it 3-3 for Colorado College against Arizona State and then Zaccharya Wisdom won it for the Tigers 1:44 into overtime at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

CC GOAL!! The captain ties it up with less than a minute remaining.#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/7vEY4g9hv9 — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) November 9, 2024

Max Burkholder and Klavs Veinbergs also scored for CC and Kaidan Mbereko made 27 stops in goal.

Noah Beck scored twice for the Sun Devils, Ryan Alexander the other, and Gibson Homer made 17 saves.

No. 10 North Dakota 7, Minnesota Duluth 3

North Dakota led from start to finish, taking a 7-3 win over Minnesota Duluth at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

The Fighting Hawks had seven different goal scorers in Mac Swanson, Jackson Kunz, Cade Littler, Louis Jamernik V, Jayden Perron, Abram Wiebe, and Ben Strinden.

This would be the hockey version of a slam dunk, right?#UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/7L1IpbK96S — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) November 9, 2024

TJ Semptimphelter finished with 32 saves in goal for North Dakota.

For the Bulldogs, Anthony Menghini recorded a hat trick and Adam Gajan and Klayton Knapp combined on a 23-save effort between the pipes.

No. 12 St. Cloud State 3, Miami 2 (OT)

Grant Ahcan’s second goal of the game at 4:43 of overtime gave St. Cloud State a 3-2 win over Miami at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Austin Burnevik also scored for the Huskies, who got 23 saves from Isak Posch.

Max Dukovac and Matt Choupani scored for Miami and goalie Ethan Dahlmeir made 20 saves in goal.

No. 14 Western Michigan 2, Omaha 1

After Omaha went up 1-0 on a Harrison Israels goal at 12:22 of the first period, Western Michigan came back to win 2-1 at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Lemyre cleans up the mess out front! 2-1 Broncos! pic.twitter.com/ZTIQQcqKPd — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) November 9, 2024

Alex Bump and Tristan Lemyre scored for the Broncos and goalie Cameron Rowe made 28 saves.

Simon Latkoczy stopped 48 shots in goal for the Mavericks.

Dartmouth 4, No. 15 Quinnipiac 2

For the first time since the 1978-79 season, Dartmouth is 3-0-0 after defeating Quinnipiac 4-2 from the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Alex Krause, Sean Chisholm, John Fusco and CJ Foley scored for the Big Green, while goaltender Roan Clarke finished with 18 saves.

Jeremy Wilmer and Tyler Borgula scored for the Bobcats and Dylan Silverstein made nine saves between the pipes.

No. 16 Minnesota State 5, St. Thomas 3

Minnesota State staged a third-period rally to come back and down St. Thomas 5-3 from the St. Thomas Ice Arena in St. Thomas, Minn.

Down 3-1 early in the third period, the Mavericks scored four times off the sticks of Luke Ashton, Luc Wilson, Adam Eisele and Brett Moravec to get the win.

Brian Carrabes also scored and Alex Tracy made 28 saves in goal.

For the Tommies, Cooper Gay, Lucas Wahlin and Liam Malmquist scored and Aaron Trotter made 19 saves.

Vermont 3, No. 18 UMass 3 (Vermont wins shootout)

Simon Jellus, Xavier Henry and Philip Törnqvist scored for UVM and Keenan Rancier made 16 saves between the pipes in a 3-3 tie with UMass at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

The Catamounts won the subseqent shootout.

X goes off the bar and in to give UVM the lead! Watch Live on @ESPNplus at https://t.co/zfmyaOSUb9#802Hockey pic.twitter.com/vLdz8l2crX — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) November 9, 2024

For the Minutemen, James Duerr scored two goals, Owen Murray the other, and Michael Hrabal turned aside 15 shots in goal.