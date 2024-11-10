SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Sweeps galore as No. 1 Denver downs Lindenwood, No. 10 North Dakota defeats Minnesota Duluth, No. 12 St. Cloud upends Miami, No. 4 Michigan State doubles up No. 13 Ohio State, No. 3 Minnesota gets by Wisconsin in OT, No. 7 Michigan drops No. 20 Notre Dame

Tenth-ranked North Dakota jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after 20 minutes and kept control throughout, notching a 4-1 victory over Minnesota Duluth and securing the series sweep on Saturday night from AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

UND notches its first sweep of the season and records its sixth straight win over Minnesota Duluth. The Fighting Hawks have also dominated at AMSOIL Arena, picking up their third straight series sweep in the arena and grabbing their seventh straight victory at the barn.

The Hawks once again spread out the scoring, with Cade Littler, Ben Strinden, Cameron Berg and Jackson Kunz each finding the back of the net in the win. Jake Livanavage continued his torrid weekend, dishing out another pair of assists to give him five for the weekend and back-to-back games with multiple points.

Goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter was big between the pipes once again, finishing with 26 saves on 27 shots to notch his second straight win. The graduate student was big over the final 40 minutes, stopping 19 of 20 to finish the weekend with zero goals allowed at even strength.

North Dakota took a 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the game and chased UMD starting goaltender Adam Gajan.

The biggest moment of the middle frame came in the final eight minutes as Jayden Jubenvill was whistled for a facemasking major penalty to give the Bulldogs a chance on the power play to climb back into the game. Semptimphelter and his penalty killers held strong for a majority of the major, with the goaltender making a diving save to rob the hosts of a sure goal, but UMD eventually broke through in the final two seconds of the penalty to cut the deficit to 3-1 after two periods on a goal from Harper Bentz.

Kunz added an empty netter in the final minutes to secure the sweep.

Gajan allowed two goals on six shots through 5:38 before Klayton Knapp played the rest of the game and stopped 18 shots.

No. 1 Denver 4, Lindenwood 1

Sam Harris scored twice and Matt Davis made 18 saves as Denver knocked off Lindenwood 4-1 at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

Rieger Lorenz and Aidan Thompson added goals for the Pioneers.

James Reeder finds Sam Harris to push DU's lead to 3-1 in tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game!#GoPios pic.twitter.com/cZtgjORDWY — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 10, 2024

Tyler Loughman scored for the Lions and Owen Bartoszkiewicz finished with 23 saves in goal.

No. 3 Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 2 (OT)

Brodie Ziemer batted the puck out of midair for the overtime game-winner as Minnesota defeated Wisconsin 3-2 at the Kohl Center and Madison, Wis.

Ziemer skated alone at the net and finished off a backhand saucer pass from Jimmy Snuggerud as Minnesota erased a one-goal deficit in the third period to sweep the Badgers.

You could almost say he… 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙥𝙩 it out of midair 😏 pic.twitter.com/cVnxR8GDnH — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 10, 2024

Connor Kurth scored for the Gophers that pulled the visitors even with 6:04 to play in regulation, leading to the overtime heroics from Ziemer that earned the team’s eighth consecutive victory.

Brody Lamb also scored for Minnesota and Liam Souliere stopped 31 shots between the pipes.

Ryland Mosley and Quinn Finley netted the Badgers goals and William Gramme had 39 saves.

No. 4 Michigan State 4, No. 13 Ohio State 1

After Ohio State’s Damien Carfagna gave the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead early in the second period, Michigan State scored the next four goals to gain a 4-1 win at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Slick back that hair -Isaac Howard's fifth goal of the season makes this a 3-1 game. pic.twitter.com/h5I1HHBQfH — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 10, 2024

Gavin O’Connell, Shane Vansaghi, Isaac Howard and Daniel Russell scored for the Spartans and goalie Trey Augustine turned aside 29 shots.

Logan Terness stopped 36 shots for the Buckeyes.

No. 6 Cornell 3, Brown 1

Brown scored first, but Cornell struck for the next three and downed the Bears 3-1 from Lynak Rink in Ithaca, N.Y.

Max Scott gave Brown the 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Dalton Bancroft scored twice and Ryan Walsh once to give the Big Red the win.

🚨Dalton Bancroft with his second of the night making a lead for the Big Red. Assisted by Ben Robertson.

19:07 | 3rd#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/3NiMcnH7yq — Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey (@CornellMHockey) November 10, 2024

Ian Shane made 18 saves for the win in the Cornell crease.

For Brown, Tyler Shea finished with 28 saves.

No. 7 Michigan 4, No. 20 Notre Dame 2

Four different players scored for Michigan as the Wolverines doubled up Notre Dame 4-2 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michael Hage, Evan Werner, Thomas Daskas and Jackson Hallum found the net for Michigan and Cameron Korpi made 27 saves in goal.

Notre Dame’s goals came from Brennan Ali and Blake Biondi and Owen Say finished with 20 stops in the Notre Dame crease.

No. 8 Colorado College 3, Arizona State 1

Drew Montgomery, Tyler Coffey and Klavs Veinbergs scored for Colorado College as the Tigers swept Arizona State with a 3-1 victory at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kaidan Mbereko made 41 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Arizona native David Hymovitch scored for the Sun Devils and Luke Pavicich stopped 18 shots.

No. 9 Boston University 5, No. 17 UMass Lowell 2

Quinn Hutson scored two goals and Max Lacroix made 17 saves in goal as Boston University took a 5-2 win over UMass Lowell at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Cole Hutson, Jack Harvey and Matt Copponi added goals for the Terriers.

Isac Jonsson and Libor Nemec scored for the River Hawks and Henry Welsch and Beni Halasz combined on a 20-save effort in goal.

No. 11 Providence 6, Northeastern 5 (OT)

Trevor Connelly’s second goal and fourth point of the game 3:24 into overtime gave Providence a 6-5 win over Northeastern at Matthews Arena in Boston, Mass.

Connelly's second goal of the night and fourth point of the evening sends us home happy! pic.twitter.com/HXUtlDBIl8 — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 10, 2024

Logan Will, John Mustard, Will Elger and Chase Yoder added goals for the Friars and Philip Svedebäck made 22 saves in 39:25 of action after taking over for Zachary Borgiel, who made nine saves through 23:58. Svedebäck also assisted on Connelly’s OT winner.

Cam Lund, Joe Connor, Dylan Hryckowian, Jack Williams and Joaquim Lemay scored for the Huskies and goalie Cameron Whitehead stopped 34 shots.

No. 12 St. Cloud State 3, Miami 1

Austin Burnevik posted a pair of goals to lead St. Cloud State to a 3-1 win over Miami from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Absolute dangles from Burney! 😳 pic.twitter.com/mxMOp8678j — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) November 10, 2024

Mason Salquist netted the other goal for SCSU and Isak Posch made 16 saves in net.

For the RedHawks, Johnny Waldron broke Posch’s shutout bid 1:12 into the third period and netminder Bruno Bruveris made 33 saves.

No. 14 Western Michigan 4, Omaha 2

Tim Washe and Alex Bump scored third-period goals as Western Michigan earned the road sweep with a 4-2 win over Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Iiro Hakkarainen and Tristan Lemyre also scored for the Broncos with goalie Hampton Slukynsky making 31 saves.

Jacob Guevin and Brady Risk scored for Omaha and Simon Latkoczy kicked out 33 shots in goal.

Harvard 3, No. 15 Quinnipiac 0

Aku Koskenvuo stopped all 25 shots fired his way as Harvard blanked Quinnipiac 3-0 at the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Big save in the third keeps the shutout secured for @HarvardMHockey! #NCAAHockey x 🎥 ESPN+pic.twitter.com/Wat9Ee7MPK — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 10, 2024

Ben MacDonald, Lucas St. Louis and Justin Solovey scored for the Crimson.

For the Bobcats, goalie Matej Marinov made 26 saves.

No. 16 Minnesota State 1, St. Thomas 1 (Minnesota State wins shootout)

Brett Moravec scored for Minnesota State and Jake Braccini for St. Thomas as the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

The Mavericks won the subsequent shootout.

In goal, Alex Tracy stopped 18 shots for the Mavericks and Jake Sibell made 18 saves for the Tommies.

Vermont 4, No. 18 UMass 0

Axel Mangbo made 26 saves between the pipes as Vermont defeated UMass 4-0 at the Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

Massimo Lombardi, Luca Münzenberger, Timofei Spitserov and Timofei Spitserov scored for the Cataounts.

UMass goalies Michael Hrabal and Jackson Irving combined on a 15-save night in goal.