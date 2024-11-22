NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Game Picks

Before we get into Thanksgiving week, it’s time to feast on some hockey.

We have some big games on the slate, including a weekend showdown between Aurora and St. Norbert. That series might not decide the NCHA crown, but it could very well put one of those teams in the driver’s seat.

Here’s a look at a handful of games to watch this weekend. It’s show time.

MIAC

Friday and Saturday

St. Scholastica (2-3-1, 0-2) vs. Augsburg (3-3, 1-1)

The Saints are looking for their first MIAC win of the year. They just ended a three-game losing streak last week with a 3-1 win over Northland. The big thing now is keeping that momentum and being consistent offensively against an always tough Augsburg team.

The Auggies have won two of their last three and are looking to bounce back after a tough loss at home to UW-Eau Claire. This should be an interesting home and home, and for Augsburg, it’s a chance to grab some momentum going into Thanksgiving week.

Augsburg, 4-2 and 3-1

St. Olaf (2-3-1, 1-1) vs. Saint John’s (4-1, 2-0)

The Oles are hoping to play spoiler here against a Johnnies team that is currently in first place in the MIAC.

While it’s been a tough start for the Oles, they have the talent to beat anyone on any given night. Getting back on track defensively is key after St. Olaf allowed six goals in a loss to Gustavus last week.

The Johnnies are on a roll, winning five in a row, and have one of the best netminders in the league in Jon Howe. Offensively, they have scored three or more goals in every game they’ve won during their current streak. If that continues, they’ll be tough to beat.

Saint John’s 4-2; St. Olaf, 4-3

WIAC

Friday

No. 10 UW-Stevens Point (3-2) ) vs. No. 13 UW-River Falls (4-1)

The good news for the Pointers is they get this game at home, where they are 2-0. But they face a ranked Falcons team that has proven to be a tough team to deal with.

Stevens Point is averaging nearly four goals a game but allowing that many per game as well. Dawson Sciiarrino has tallied two goals and six assists.

The Falcons feature one of the game’s best goalies in Brennan Boynton, who leads the WIAC in save percentage (.934) and is allowing just 1.60 goals per game. Jonny Meiers has tallied three goals in the first five games.

UW-River Falls, 4-2

Saturday

UW-Eau Claire (1-2-1) at UW-Stout (3-2)

The Blugolds just picked up their first win thanks to a hat trick from Leo Bacallao, and if he keeps that kind of effort up moving forward, Eau Claire is in great shape. Not to mention the Blugolds have a solid player in goal in Max Gutjahr.

For the Blue Devils, bouncing back is what they are looking to do this weekend. They’ve dropped two in a row and are hoping to capitalize on opportunities they missed out on in a loss to Saint John’s last week, coming up short on five power-play chances against the Johnnies.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-1

UW-Superior (2-1-1) at No. 10 UW-Stevens Point (3-2)

The Yelllowjackets have an opportunity to make a statement and one of the keys to success will be the play of Ikki Kogawa, who scored twice and dished out two assists in a pair of games last weekend. He’s only a a freshman but not doubt a rising star.

The Pointers will take aim at protecting their home ice. It will be interesting to see how they handle the finale of a big weekend, considering they will have played River Falls the night before.

UW-Stevens Point, 3-2

NCHA

Friday and Saturday

No. 5 Aurora (6-0, 4-0) at No. 2 St. Norbert (7-0, 4-0)

Is it already March? Because this sure looks like an NCAA tournament showdown.

The Spartans are feeling good after a sweep of Adrian on the road while the Green Knights are off to an impressive start and have the luxury of hosting this battle.

Both teams are nationally ranked in the top five of the USCHO.com poll and something will have to give in this battle of unbeatens.

Aurora has scored 30 goals while St. Norbert has racked up 36. Both teams have allowed less than 20 goals, with the Green Knights giving up just 13. The Spartans have allowed 19.

Four of the top five scorers in the conference are on these two teams. Liam Fraser and Logan Dombrowsky have combined for 11 goals and are first and second, respectively, while Landry Schmuck and Matt Weber have combined for 10 goals.

I’ll be surprised if this one ends in a sweep either way. I’ll be surprised if this isn’t an entertaining series either.

St. Norbert, 5-4; Aurora, 4-3

MSOE (2-3-1, 2-2) at No. 9 Trine (5-0-1, 3-0-1)

The Raiders are eager to make a statement on the road against the nationally ranked Thunder.

Sam Antenucci has been key for Trine, scoring four goals on the year. The Thunder have outscored the opposition 22-10.

MSOE has come through with 13 goals while allowing 13 and are looking to find a way to get the job done on the road after dropping their first two away games of the year.

Trine, 4-2